Whatsapp: THE LIST of cell phones that will stop working the application in October is OUT; Look

It is common for older cell phones to have some problems regarding the execution of some problems. It turns out that many applications go through multiple updates and end up no longer being compatible with obsolete operating systems.

This situation is characterized by the Whatsapp, which announced that several cell phone models will stop operating the messaging app this month. In short, it’s like a sacrifice for the greater good, promoting the best user experience.

Will WhatsApp completely stop working on old phones?

For this question, the answer is it depends. That’s because, on some devices, WhatsApp will continue to work, but they will not receive Meta updates. In others, there will be no remnants of the messaging platform.

As of October 31, the following models will no longer receive updates:

Archos 53 Platinum;

Faea F1THL W8;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

HTC Desire 500;

Huawei Ascend D2;

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Lenovo A820;

LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus F3Q;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus F6LG Enact;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

ZTE Grand Memo;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE V956 UMi X2.

It is worth mentioning that other models may be added to this list in a few months, without accessing some important security-related settings.

WhatsApp paid version

Meta announced that it will soon release a paid version of Whatsapp. The service has not yet been officially announced, but some information can already be found in the media. O WhatsApp Premium promises to innovate the sector.

Due to high expectations, many are already waiting for the launch of the paid version of WhatsApp. However, it should be noted that the service does not yet have a deadline to start operating. What is known so far is that the “feature” will be aimed at users of the business-oriented messenger.

In short, the new version of WhatsApp will allow users to connect up to 10 devices to the account and create links with the company name in the URL. In other words, it will be an “improved” modality of the current WhatsApp Business, which only allows the pairing of up to 4 devices simultaneously.