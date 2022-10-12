where are the clash names in 2019

About to play the first game of the 2022 Copa do Brasil final, Corinthians and Flamengo have not been in the competition since 2019. The last clash between the two teams in the tournament ended better for the carioca team, which advanced to the stage by winning both matches.

In the edition in question, people from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro faced each other in the round of 16 of the competition. In the first leg, in Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo won 1-0, with a goal from Rodrigo Caio at the end of the game.

On the way back, Rubro-Negro repeated the score, but with the goal being scored by Willian Arão, guaranteeing the spot in the next phase of the competition

Of the 22 holders who were on the field in that match at Neo Química Arena, only nine can enter the field in the decision of this edition of the Copa do Brasil. Fábio Carille, today in Japanese football, was the coach of Corinthians. Meanwhile, Abel Braga, currently without a club, commanded Flamengo. O UOL Esporte shows below where the characters of the confrontation in 2019 are:

Corinthians

cassio: team captain, the goalkeeper remains at the club.

Fagner: the right-back remains in the squad.

Manuel: the defender is in Fluminense.

Henrique: the defender currently plays for Coritiba.

Danilo Avelar: the left-back currently defends the colors of América-MG.

Ralph: 38 years old, the steering wheel is in Vila Nova-GO.

Sornoza: the Ecuadorian midfielder currently defends Independiente del Valle, where he stood out before coming to Brazilian football.

Mateus Vital: after a period on loan at Panathinaikos, the midfielder returned to Timão and can play in the final.

Vagner Love: the “scorer of love” today defends Sport, in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Clayson: the forward defends V-Varen Nagasaki, from the Japanese 2nd division.

Boselli: the Argentine striker has returned to his country and is now at Estudiantes.

Jason: the former Timão number 10 retired from football in 2022.

Pedrinho: creates from the base of the São Paulo team, the striker is in Atlético-MG.

Junior Bear: a declared supporter of Corinthians, the midfielder left the club and is now at Orlando City, USA.

Flamengo

Diego Alves: before captain, the goalkeeper lost space, but remains in the squad.

For: the right-back currently defends Brusque.

Leo Duarte: The defender is at Istanbul Basaksehir, from Turkey.

Rodrigo Caio: the defender remains in the squad, but is injured.

René: the left-back currently defends the colors of Internacional.

William Arão: the steering wheel is at Fenerbahçe, where he is coached by Jorge Jesus.

cuéllar: the Colombian player is at Al-Hilal, in Saudi Arabia.

arrascaeta: the midfielder remains in the Flamengo squad and is one of the main names of the team.

Everton Ribeiro: one of the team captains, the midfielder is an idol of the crowd and remains on the team.

Bruno Henrique: despite being injured, shirt 27 remains in the squad.

gabigol: the striker remains in Rubro-Negro.

Diego Ribas: shirt 10 remains on the team, but has already announced that he will leave the squad at the end of the current season.

Vitinho: the striker recently left the club and is now at Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia.

Lincoln: the athlete from the Flamengo base currently defends Cruzeiro.