Where is the cast of Wizards of Waverly Place?

There are exact 15 years, Selena Gomez did your Debuts as a Lead on Disney Channel in Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012). assisted by almost 6 million viewers in its US TV debut, the series about a troubled family of sorcerers has established itself as a a great success and it was the kick-off to an award-winning career as an actress and singer for Selena.

The other actors, however, took completely different directions from the artist. While Selena Gomez was even nominated for an Emmy for best producer for Only Murders in the Building and is about to release a documentary about her journey on Apple TV+, some of her co-stars have left acting to work on the show. frontline against Covid-19while others started investing in adult content platforms as a way to raise money.

THE Tangerine tried to find out where the actors of Wizards of Waverly Place are and tells you to satisfy your curiosity:

David Henrie

interpreter of Justin Russothe know-it-all brother of protagonist Alex, David Henrie did not have major career roles after Wizards of Waverly Place. Married since 2017, he is already the father of three children: Pia, three years old; James, of one; and newborn Gemma Clare.

In her career, Henrie made a small transition, but she did not run away from the artistic world. In 2020, he directed his first filmthe long This Is the Year (2020), a teen drama about a geek trying to win over the girl he’s in love with. Selena Gomez was an executive producer on the film, which is available on Disney+.

Jake T. Austin

O younger brother of the family Russian, Maxeven had great notoriety after the series, but got involved in controversies for driving drunk and having outbreaks of aggression and “stardom”.

Jake acted in The Fosters (2013-2018), but ended up leaving the attraction in the middle – he was replaced by none other than Noah Centineo. He also tried to show his talent for dancing in a season of Dancing With the Stars and, more recently, acted in the film adverse (2020) from Apple TV+.

Jennifer Stone

the interpreter of the fun Harper Finkle is the person who caused more surprise in the fans of the Disney attraction. Although she maintained her acting career and acted in films such as Harriet the Spy – Blog Wars (2010), Mean Girls 2 (2011), Teenage Exorcism (2014) and Santa Girl (2019), Jennifer Stone took a completely different turn in 2020 and became a nurse.

She still pursued her career as an actress in parallel, but at the most critical moment of the coronavirus pandemic, she worked on the front lines, attending to patients amid the global health crisis.

David DeLuise

O Alex Russo’s father remained in acting, but also did not get relevant roles after Wizards of Waverly Place. At the moment, David DeLuise rides the nostalgic wave and leverages Jerry Russo fans to sell personalized videos and photos to the series’ audience.

On his Instagram, he announces that he sells birthday videos, video calls to chat with him directly and even rare photos from when he was part of the Disney Channel. The prices, however, are steep: a personalized personal video costs BRL 389; if it goes to some company, the value quintuples and reaches BRL 2,595.

A live video call costs BRL 903while a simple message is BRL 36.

Maria Canals-Barrera

after interpreting the matriarch of the sorcerer family and still play the role of Mitchie Torres’ mother (Demi Lovato) in Camp Rock (2008), Maria Canals-Barrera continued playing many roles of mothers in Hollywood.

She made a cameo in the Netflix phenomenon Fuller House (2016-2020), acted in series such as Kenan (2021-2022) and Knights Squad (2018-2019) and still voiced characters in Justice League (2004-2006) and The Radical Family: Bigger and Better.

Gregg Sulkin

O werewolf who fell in love with Alex and became a co-star in the show’s final season, Mason Greybackwas played by the British Gregg Sulkin.

The actor appeared on TV a lot in recent years: he was part of the series Faking It (2014-2016), participated in Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017) as Ezra’s (Ian Harding) brother and starred in the series runaways (2017-2019), from Marvel. Sulkin also rose to prominence as the protagonist of the horror thriller film Don’t Hang Up (2017).

Dan Benson

Justin’s best friend Zeke has put his Disney star days behind him and decided to venture into OnlyFans. On the platform, he publishes adult and intimate content. The actor went viral on the internet after a nude published on the site was leaked.

To access the artist account, you must pay $20 monthly, equivalent to approximately R$ 104, considering the current dollar exchange rate. The contents include a weekly live on Thursdays, adult videos and photos published dailyin addition to having the opportunity to talk to him directly.