Which is the best choice between Google TV and Fire TV?

The evolution of Google TV and Fire TV impacted the smart TVs around the world. Previously, operating systems were aimed only at gadgets of each company, Google and Amazon, respectively. Now, both conquer space among the main smart television brands in the market.

Doubts, on the other hand, also grow. What is the best system to watch streaming services? Which product has better usability? Among the devices, which is the best virtual assistant? Understand the main differences between operating systems Google TV and Fire TV below.

Google TV: Data Sync

First, Google TV features simple consumer usability. In short, the operating system offers simplified menus, with layout in the form of boxes for the contents. On Google TV, the user can interact with the system from the remote control, from the smartphone itself or through voice command.

In addition, Google TV offers almost every streaming service available on the market. Therefore, the consumer can centralize Youtube, Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max in a single location. Finally, the Google TV interface can be found on TCL and Toshiba products here in Brazil.

Fire TV: Quality and Alexa Integration

On the other hand, Fire TV provides other options for the consumer. O layout is similar to Google TV. Both were based on the old Android TV. Therefore, the two operating systems present few distinctions in terms of navigation and usability.

However, Fire TV provides a more personal user experience. First, the system offers the option of individual profiles for family members. Thus, each person can use the device with their own data. then the search system from Fire TV expands the search for movies and series from IMDb details. Of course, the Fire TV is supported by Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. A differential for those who already know how the tool works.

Finally, the Fire TV has one major downside. The system still lacks some great streaming apps. For example, HBO Max in Brazil is not available in store. Fire TV is available on dongle from Amazon, as well as in smart TVs Omni, also from Amazon.

Verdict between Google TV and Fire TV

User experience needs to be taken into account for the verdict between Google TV and Fire TV. Overall, each system features similar services, with few differences. Now, it is worth highlighting the positive and negative points of each one.

The purchase must go through the consumer’s intentions. The idea is to assist the services of streaming available? Fire TV doesn’t have all the apps on the market. The idea is to integrate the device with other devices in the house? Nothing beats a competent virtual assistant like Alexa for work.

