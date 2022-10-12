Who Replaces King Viserys on the Iron Throne » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Warning: SPOILERS for House of the Dragon Episode 8 – “The Lord of Driftmark” and future episodesThe Dance of Dragons will now begin with the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in dragon house episode 8, and here’s who will succeed him to sit on the Iron Throne. Viserys eventually succumbed to his terrible illness, but accidentally made matters worse on his deathbed. Believing he was speaking to Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), the dying king inadvertently told Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) of Aegon the Conqueror’s prophecy about the Prince Betrothed. Alicent believed she understood and left convinced that Viserys had decided, as his final act, that his son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) should be king and not Rhaenyra.

Inside dragon house Episode 9, House Hightower will make their move to install Aegon, Viserys’ rightful son, as the new King. This will ultimately trigger the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons because when Rhaenyra discovers that the Hightowers have usurped the Iron Throne, she will declare herself Queen and begin calling out her banners to claim her claim. Westeros will be split in half between Rhaenyra’s faction and Alicent’s Greens, Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King (Rhys Ifans), and Aegon, who physically controls King’s Landing and the Iron Throne. Ironically, Rhaenyra and Alicent actually made amends at Viserys’ final dinner, which makes this unexpected twist all the more tragic. Alicent accepted that Rhaenyra was the irrevocable heir to the Iron Throne and admitted that she would make “a good queen”. But Alicent now thinks Viserys has changed his mind as his last wish, which gives him just cause to place Aegon on the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra actually becomes queen in dragon house?

Warning: Massive spoilers below for future episodes of House of the Dragonno Medium of Carnage to enter dragon houseRhaenyra claims the iron throne, according to the origin material of George RR Martin, fire and blood. Much death and destruction is yet to come, but the main events include Aegon being terribly injured and unable to rule so that his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) becomes a protector of the kingdom and leads the green in battle. There will be conflict for the control of Harrenhal, which will provoke Aemond and Sor Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) to leave Porto Real and recover the most powerful castle of the river lands of the Rhaenyra forces. This leaves Porto Real defenseless, which is when Rhaenyra and her husband, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) will attack.

Rhaenyra takes control of Porto Real and sits on the iron throne for approximately six months, according to Fire and blood. Queen Alicent will be made prisoner, but Aegon will run away from the city and, without the knowledge of Rhaenyra, will take refuge in Pedra do Dragão. Unfortunately, Rhaenyra’s reign as queen is very brief, and she is unable to hold the iron throne. Like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) almost 200 years later in War of Thrones, the realm does not accept a Targaryen Queen. Nonetheless, dragon house made significant changes and improvements to fire and blood, So events can unfold differently than in George RR Martin’s text.

Who becomes king after the death of Aegon and Rhaenyra?

dragon house episode 8 cleverly and subtly introduced the future saviors of House Targaryen. When Rhaenyra and Daemon visited King Viserys a day before his death, he met his younger grandchildren, Rhaenyra and the sons of Daemon Viserys and Aegon. Although the dying king said that Viserys is “a king’s name,” is actually the baby Aegon who will become the king after the end of the Dragon Dance. Known as Aegon the Younger, he will stabilize the realm alongside his brother Viserys, who will become the Hand of the King. But that is many years away, and the tragic, near-decimation of the dragon house yet to come.

dragon house It will air on Sundays at 21h et no HBO and transmit at HBO Max.