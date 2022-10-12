Why do we need to delete this data?

At some point in your life, you must have heard of WhatsApp cache. In general, caches are information that is stored in a part of an operating system from the moment we browse social networks and internet sites. This makes browsers more quickly select the contents that are most related to their tastes and their reality of life. However, sometimes it is necessary to delete them. Find out more by reading the article!

Why delete cached data?

When we let this information accumulate in the systems, we can end up creating a problem in the storage process, since they all have a data volume limit. In this way, it is important that we delete the cache data frequently, thus avoiding being caught by surprise with any complication of our smartphone systems. One of them is the WhatsApp cache.

Learn more about WhatsApp cache

WhatsApp is one of the most used social networks by Brazilian society, which makes it also one of the systems that accumulates the most cached data on our mobile devices. And when we forget to erase this information, our cell phone ends up losing efficiency, it loses storage volume, processing speed and other factors that generate stress for our daily lives.

Therefore, it is extremely important that, from time to time, you control the consumption of gigabytes of your device. To do this, just follow the steps below:

How to clear WhatsApp cached data on an Android system?

The first step is to access your cell phone settings;

Access the space dedicated to application management;

Select the WhatsApp application;

Click on the storage section and choose the action to “clear cache data”.

How to clear WhatsApp cached data on an iOS system?

The first step is to access your cell phone settings;

Access the space dedicated to data management and storage;

Select the “storage usage”;

Then just delete the duplicate files. You can also use selection tools to erase media files faster.

If your cell phone has a lot of accumulated data, you can also repeat this procedure on other platforms such as Facebook.