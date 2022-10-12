Why Haaland didn’t play for City and even Guardiola worried before facing Liverpool

Manchester City’s top scorer of the season did not enter the field in the English team’s draw against Copenhagen in the Champions League

For the first time this season, counting only official matches, Haaland did not enter the field with the shirt of the Manchester City. In a draw against Copenhagen 0-0, for the fourth round of the Champions League, the Norwegian striker did not leave the bench. At the post-match press conference, guardiola made the reason for the decision clear.

“He finished the game against Southampton very tired and hasn’t recovered well in the last few days. Yesterday was not good, today was a little better, but we decided not to risk it”.

“Many players didn’t start today because they were exhausted, tired and uncomfortable. Erling didn’t feel very well after the game against southamptonPhil had some troubling problems, Bernardo told us yesterday that he was very tired”.

The decision to spare Haaland and the other players has a reason. Next Sunday (16), Guardiola’s team will have the Liverpool ahead, outside the house.

Despite the moment of instability of the Jurgen Kloppthe duel puts face to face the two teams that have shared the spotlight in England in recent seasons.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City?

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+ this Sunday (16) at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time)