Why rivals question Red Bull’s F1 spend and what happens now – 10/12/2022

After much speculation, the International Automobile Federation confirmed the expectation that Red Bull was the only team that failed to meet last year’s $148.6 million budget cap. And classified the offense as “minor”, that is, determined that the team did not exceed more than 5% of this spending limit. The team goes on to say that it does not agree with the FIA’s accounts, while rivals insist that even a few hundred thousand dollars already makes a lot of difference on the track. And you can’t pin down how or when this fight will end.

The problem, as was also the case with the Ferrari engine saga or the decision-making process in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, is the lack of transparency. At the moment, no one knows how much Red Bull went over the ceiling or what accounts the FIA ​​considered and the team did not add to the report it sent in March (with figures below the ceiling).

So, at the moment, it is not even possible to say that Red Bull, in fact, operated above the ceiling in 2021. It is possible that they will still be able to prove that they read the rules better than their rivals, not least because the financial regulation, which debuted this year past, is complex and has a list of more than 20 items that do not enter the final account.

Spending on food or new parts?

Meanwhile, speculation continues. There is a version that the expenses that were added after the report that Red Bull sent to the FIA ​​in March have nothing to do with performance. They would be to cover food expenses, costs of staff on sick leave with medical certificates, and salaries paid to employees who left and who were prevented from working for another team contractually.

However, all the complaints from the teams came from the calculation of expenses with new parts. According to Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, it is possible to know very precisely how much each team spends. “We monitor this very carefully. The 2021 and 2022 parts. We can see that two big teams are on the same level and another team spends more. We know exactly that we are spending $3.5 million on parts that we bring to the car. . So you can see the difference it makes to spend half a million more.”

Rivals suggest that Red Bull is maneuvering to hide these additional expenses. But they don’t seem to have any proof beyond their estimates, especially because the regulation would allow for plea bargains and formal complaints from other teams.

The bill reported by Ferrari for parts added over the course of the season is slightly higher, at $4 million. In any case, that’s a lot less than the 7.4 million that could be squeezed into the lenient penalties aimed at teams that have gone up to 5% of the cap.

What is said in the paddock is that the review of Red Bull’s accounts would not have revealed such a big difference: it would be something between 1 and 2 million. But going back to the point of Mercedes and Ferrari, if this was aimed at performance and not food spending, it’s enough to make a difference.

What happens now?

According to Red Bull’s response to the FIA ​​statement, they still do not accept that they have passed the ceiling, and have indicated that they will “evaluate all the options we have”. This lessens the chance of them coming to terms with the FIA ​​with some kind of lenient punishment, like a fine for example. And no appeal this year.

That is, the case can go to trial by a board determined by the federation. The problem is that this could lead to a bigger punishment, like lowering the roof next year or less aerodynamic development time. In this case, Red Bull could appeal to a court of law. There are no deadlines defined in the regulation for this process to be completed.

What is at stake here is not so much last year’s championship, in which the ceiling would have been burst. But rather the future of the spending cap. If the FIA ​​does not comply with its procedures or if the penalty is too lenient, this only encourages teams to use that 5%. And, who knows, convince the federation that they were spending on food or anything else that doesn’t interfere with the performance.