Windows 11 will have native iCloud integration for iPhone photos and videos

In addition to announcing the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, Microsoft took advantage of this Wednesday’s event (12) to announce news related to the Windows 11. The operating system of the Redmond giant is now closer to the Apple ecosystem by gaining integration with the library of iCloud Photos. The company also announced the launch of Apple Music and Apple TV+ apps.

