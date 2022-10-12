Windows 11 will have native iCloud integration for iPhone photos and videos

At best deals,

In addition to announcing the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, Microsoft took advantage of this Wednesday’s event (12) to announce news related to the Windows 11. The operating system of the Redmond giant is now closer to the Apple ecosystem by gaining integration with the library of iCloud Photos. The company also announced the launch of Apple Music and Apple TV+ apps.

Photos and videos in iCloud are now displayed in the Windows 11 gallery (Image: Playback / Microsoft)

The iCloud library will be available in Windows 11’s own native photo gallery. This should considerably improve the integration with the Apple ecosystem, as the feature brings an experience similar to what is found by iPhone users using Mac.

Until then, the iCloud app was inside the file explorer, and each photo or video was treated as a file. The user experience is pretty bad, as it was necessary to open each item individually and wait for the download.

Although the integration is native, it will be necessary for users of the Apple ecosystem to download the iCloud app from the Microsoft Store and activate the sync with the gallery. The Windows 11 Photos app also supports the OneDrive library.

The novelty should reach the public through a Windows 11 update, with release scheduled for November 2022. The feature is already available from today to participants of the Windows Insider program, a kind of beta program from Microsoft.

Apple Music and Apple TV+ will also come to Windows

Another good news related to the Apple world is the arrival of applications from Apple Music and Apple TV+ to Windows. Until then, users of Apple’s services had to access it through the browser or the cachectic and outdated iTunes.

The Apple Music and Apple TV+ apps arrive on the Microsoft Store for PCs by the end of 2022. Xbox users were already able to watch Apple TV+ content on the console, and from today they will also be able to stream music on the apple service.

With the novelty, Apple can win over new users — especially for the music service, as competitors like Spotify, Deezer and Tidal already offer native applications for Windows.

The however is that Apple’s services became less attractive to Brazilians. In September, the company announced a 50.5% increase in the Apple TV+ monthly fee, while individual Apple Music started to cost BRL 21.90, with a 29.5% change from the previous price.