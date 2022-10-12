With attractions, Botafogo promotes Children’s Day event this Wednesday in General Severiano

Super Children’s Day Botafogo is coming! A complete event, with several attractions that will delight the children and the whole black-and-white family. On October 12 (Wednesday), from 9 am to 1 pm, General Severiano will receive a great party produced especially for our children.

The event will feature a lightning children’s futsal tournament, the presence of characters such as: Spider-Man, Batman, Belle and Snow White, face painting, toys, prize draw, Family Day (gymkhana with an animator), in addition to two very specials, Bira and Biriba.

Non-member tickets: BRL 10.00

*Owner member, athlete member and children under 10 years old do not pay admission.

Get your ticket now via the link: https://www.bilheteriadigital.com/super-dia-das-criancas-12-de-outubro

In addition, at 9 am, integrating the Social and Sports areas, a Lightning Futsal Tournament will bring together under-8 and under-9 athletes, where the children present at the event will be able to participate together with our junior athletes.

The event will have the participation of children born between 2013 and 2016 in addition to the presence of the technical commission of the Botafogo Futsal teams. Therefore, in addition to participating in the Futsal tournament, the child will be observed by our capture team. Registration is free and spaces are limited.