With emotion until the end, Real Madrid draws with Shakhtar in the Champions League







Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk drew 1-1 in the Champions League (Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP) Photo: Launch!

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk by Champions League. After a superior first half of the merengue team, the Ukrainians opened the scoring with Zubkov, but Rudiger scored the Spanish club’s goal in the last minute.

BROAD DOMAIN

In the first half, Real Madrid dominated the match. At 17, Benzema received a throw in the area and dropped a bomb for Trubin’s good defense. In the 35th minute, Rodrygo was triggered by the left side of the area after a beautiful pass from the Frenchman and finished for another intervention by the Shakhtar goalkeeper. At 40, Valverde tried to kick from outside the area and the Ukrainian sent it to a corner.

AWESOME BACK

In the first minute of the second half, Zubkov received a cross from the left, appeared at the far post and headed in to open the scoring for Shakhtar. At 19, Traoré was triggered in depth, won the tackle with Lunin, but ended up unbalanced over the goal. At 21, the author of the Ukrainian goal risked from afar and forced the Real Madrid goalkeeper to make a good save.

UNTIL THE END

After pressure from Shakhtar, Real Madrid ran after the draw, but in vain. In the 28th minute, Toni Kroos received a ball on the edge of the area and finished it from afar next to the goal. At 41, Vini Jr received a cross in the area, but headed over the goal. In the last move of the match, the German midfielder makes a throw in the area and Rudiger appeared to head, send it to the back of the net and tie the confrontation.

