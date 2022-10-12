With Firmino’s show, Liverpool beat Rangers and ‘breathe’ in the Champions League

With a show by Roberto Firmino and Salah, Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 today (12), at Ibrox Stadium, in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage. Salah scored three goals, Firmino scored twice and Darwin Núñez and Elliott also left their own.

With the rout, Liverpool forwarded the spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The English continue in second place, now with nine points. The leader is Napoli, with 12, ajax add three and only one for the rangers. In the next round, Liverpool will visit ajax in the Netherlands and depends on a tie to confirm the classification.

How was the rout?

Liverpool came out behind in the 16th minute, with a beautiful goal from Arfield, from outside the area. Rangers built a lethal counterattack after Fábio Carvalho lost the ball in midfield.

Liverpool did not feel the goal and quickly sought an equalizer, in a move that seemed rehearsed. In the 23rd minute, Tsimikas threatened to take the corner, came back and crossed at the first pole, where Firmino was, alone. The striker headed in place and left everything even on the scoreboard.

In the final stretch of the first half, Liverpool struggled to beat the Scottish defense. In the final stage, however, the turnaround came without problems and with correction. At nine minutes, Joe Gomez advanced and crossed on the second stick for Firmino, first, to beat goalkeeper McGregor. 2 to 1.

At 20, Liverpool secured the victory. Fábio Carvalho found Firmino between the defenders and the Brazilian, literally, arranged for Darwin Núnez to hit in the corner.

With the result guaranteed, Salah started to shine. The Egyptian came on in the second half and scored three goals in five minutes with his sharp left-hander: at 29, 34 and 36. In the end, there was still time for Elliott to leave his own. Important victory and merciless thrashing of 7 to 1 to calm the spirits in Liverpool. .

Hello, Tito!

Willing to convince coach Tite to be in the World Cup, Firmino has eight goals and four assists in 12 games this season. He is Liverpool’s top scorer and averages one goal or assist every 90 minutes.

Without Thiago and Salah, initially on the bench, Firmino took responsibility and was decisive. The striker played behind Darwin Núñez, as a kind of midfielder, and scored two goals as a legitimate striker and even served the Uruguayan with letter. He participated in the first three goals.