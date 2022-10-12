Without Endrick, Palmeiras’ under-20 falls to Lusa; Santos has an epic turn

Current five-time champion of the category, Palmeiras missed Endrick and was eliminated by Portuguesa in the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. Lusa beat Verdão 3-2 today (12), at Allianz Parque, for the return game of the competition’s quarterfinals. The arena received 717 people.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Portuguesa surprised Palmeiras 3-0 before the break, with goals from Paraizo, Wevysther and Misael. In the final stage, O Verdão got one more, discounted it with Daniel and Edney, and stopped there.

Before the elimination in Paulistão, Palmeiras was Brazilian under-20 champion with Endrick as the starter. The jewel of Verdão was integrated into the professional cast and no longer reinforces the category.

Santos makes history

In another confrontation of the quarterfinals, Santos eliminated Ibrachina in a heroic way. Peixe lost 4-1 on the first leg and made it 4-0 on the return, even with one less since the beginning of the match at CT Rei Pelé.

When Derick was sent off, Santos looked like they were going to be eliminated. Peixe, however, scored 3-0 in the first half with Enzo, Ivonei and an own goal. In the end, Victor Michell scored the fourth.

Before Santos scored the decisive goal, Ibrachina missed an incredible goal. Miguelito, a novelty in Peixe’s professional squad, started and suffered the penalty converted by Ivonei.

Classifieds, Santos and Portuguesa await the clashes of the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. São Paulo will face Ponte Preta, while Corinthians will measure forces with Ferroviária.