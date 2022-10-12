Woman who lost her memory falls in love with her boyfriend for the second time

Similar to the American comedy movie “As if it were the first time”, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, this story is worthy of cinema and has become very well known in the media and social networks for being extremely emotional.

Richard Bishop and Jessica Sharman are a couple from London, UK, who went through a difficult time after she had an epileptic fit while on a train journey.

The young woman had memory damage and, when she woke up in the hospital, she didn’t even recognize her parents, her house, and she didn’t even know who her boyfriend was when they showed her a photo.

Richard went through very difficult moments when he realized that his beloved didn’t remember him or everything they had lived during their 7 months of dating.

Jessica not only didn’t know Richard, she distrusted him and feared him to be alone in his company. Doctors informed the boyfriend and his family that it could take almost half a year for his memory to return.

Fortunately, Richard was patient and Jessica decided to give him a second chance. And he was the one who helped her with simple tasks that she could no longer do, like walking alone on the street or cooking.

Gradually, the feelings she had for Richard also returned. “I don’t remember the first time I fell in love with him, but I remember the second. He’s been so patient and so sweet to me,” she says.

Doctors said Jessica might lose her memory again if the epileptic seizures returned with the same force.

The young woman, however, explained that she had no problem with that because she preferred to enjoy the present. “He’s already fallen in love with me twice, I know he would do it again,” she finished.

