Woody Allen got it right? Compare the real locations of the movie ‘Midnight in Paris’ – 10/12/2022

You know those places you see in the movies and wonder: does it really exist? The ‘Viagem em Cena’ comes to answer this question. In this first episode, we’ll explore the places that appear in “Midnight in Paris” from 2011.

Woody Allen is a filmmaker who became famous for his close relationship with New York, in the United States. But the director always found a way to explore other cities in his feature films, such as “Midnight in Paris”, which features Owen Wilson (Gil), Rachel McAdams (Inez) and Marion Cottilard (Adriana).

Was the filmmaker’s portrait of the French capital very accurate? By the way, yes.

See some places that are in the movie that actually exist.

Maxim’s Restaurant

3 Rue Royale, 75008

48° 52′ 3″ N, 2° 19′ 21″ E

It was founded on April 7, 1893 during the Belle Époque by Maxime Gaillard, who was a waiter working at another nearby location. It started out as a place for simple meals, but gradually gained sophistication in its dishes. Today, the restaurant belongs to Pierre Cardin’s heirs and remains in the same location, in addition to having other franchises spread around the world.

In addition to its classic Parisian architecture and decor, of course, you’ll enjoy a traditional three-course menu from the French capital that costs between 150 and 250 euros.

Maxim’s Restaurant in Paris Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Rodin Museum

77 Rue de Varenne

48° 51′ 19″ N, 2° 18′ 57″ E

Home to the iconic sculpture ‘O Pensador’, this is where Gil often walks through its gardens, which you can actually visit in real life.

The museum was opened in 1919, is located inside the Biron hotel, and has several works by Auguste Rodin, precisely because its original ofician was there. The collection is enormous: 6,600 sculptures, 8,000 drawings, 8,000 photographs and 7,000 art objects.

And you can be one of the 700,000 annual visitors to the museum and its beautiful gardens. Between October and March, all the first Sundays of the month have free admission. On other days, entry costs 14 euros.

Rodin Museum has been inside the Hotel Biron since 1919 Image: lillisphotography/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Polidor Restaurant

41 Rue Monsieur le Prince

48° 50′ 59″ N, 2° 20′ 24″ E

Crémerie-Restaurant Polidor is one of the most iconic places in Paris. Its interior decoration has been the same for at least 100 years. The place was famous for receiving great personalities from all over Europe, including artists and politicians such as James Joyce, Ernest Hemingway, Jack Kerouac, among others.

In the film, Woody Allen plays precisely with this fame by making Gil meet with some personalities at the time.

Today, Polidor is a destination chosen by tourists precisely because it transmits this experience of a classic Paris, both in terms of gastronomy and decoration.

Interior view of the Polidor restaurant in Paris Image: Luis Davilla/Cover/Getty Images

Saint-Etienne Church

Place Sainte-Geneviere

48° 50′ 48″ N, 2° 20′ 50″ E

In the film, this is where Gil stops at dawn and is approached with a group of people who take him on an adventure. This is a Catholic church where the remains of Saint Genoveva, patroness of Paris, are located. It was built in 1494 and is very close to the Pantheon, so it is a sure destination for travelers who are in Paris.

Laundry

3 Rue de la Montagne Ste Genevieve

48° 50′ 57″ N, 2° 20′ 56″ E

Let’s agree that Woody Allen presented a very real Paris for us. This is a scene that could be done in a studio with several graphic resources, but no: this laundry room where Gil passes by really exists!

The company has been there since 1992, works from 7 am to 11 pm and offers laundry services from 3.50 euros.

Shakespeare & Co

37 Rue de la Bucherie

48° 51′ 9″ N, 2° 20′ 49″ E

One of the most charming bookstores in the world, Shakespeare and Company has appeared in several films. Founded in 1951, it has an enviable collection of classic and rare books and, like other locations shown in the film, was once a historic meeting point for Paris intellectuals.

The store is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm (except Sundays, from 12 pm to 7 pm) and also has a cafeteria where you can sit and enjoy a delicacy by the Seine River. Perfect setting, no?

The iconic Shakespeare & Co bookstore has a historic collection in Paris Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

book stalls

Quai de la Mégisserie – Face au n° 6

48° 51′ 28″ N, 2° 20′ 39″ E

Leaving the bookstore and crossing the river, stay tuned on its banks: you will also find several stalls also selling books, such as an open-air used bookstore. They are called bouquinistes and are also worth a visit while walking around the region.