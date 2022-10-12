World Cup: Fifa Fan Fest will take place in 7 places around the world

The traditional FIFA Fan Fest will take place at the World Cup headquarters in Doha, Qatar, and also in six other cities outside the World Cup country. And two of them are in Brazil: São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Fifa made official yesterday all the places that will host the Fan Fest, an event that will have a big screen to broadcast the games live and lots of entertainment, such as musical performances. In addition to Al Bidda Park, in Doha (the world’s main Fan Fest), Mexico City, London, Dubai, Seoul, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo will also host the party.

Fan Fest in Brazil

The Fifa Fan Fest (or ‘Fan Festival’, officially called) had its first edition in 2006, at the German Cup, followed by the other World Cups: South Africa, Brazil and Russia. Brazilians, then, know well what it is to participate in this party.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Fan Fest will take place at Copacabana Beach, the same place that hosted the event in 2014. The São Paulo party will take place in Vale do Anhangabaú.

In total, there will be 7 days of operation in each Brazilian city, every day that Brazil will play if it reaches the final (and if it is the first in its group): November 24th and 28th and 2, 5, 9, December 13th and 18th.

Check the hours:

Day Time 24th of November 2pm – 1am November 28th 11 am – 10 pm December 2 15:00 – 02:00 december 5th 15:00 – 22:00 December 9th 11 am – 0 am December 13th 14h – 02h December 18th from 12 pm

Tickets to participate in the Fan Fest in Brazil are free and limited, and anyone who wants to cheer for Brazil at the event will have to sign up on the platform that FIFA+ will also publicize. More information here.

Fan Fest in other countries

As in Brazil, the Fan Fest in Mexico City will also be free for fans. In London, Seoul and Dubai, anyone who wants to participate in the event will have to pay. Check out the entire schedule on the official FIFA website.

Protest against the Qatar World Cup

While some countries are celebrating the possibility of hosting the Fan Fest and are already starting to get into the World Cup mood, others are protesting.

The city hall of Paris, for example, announced that it will not broadcast the games in public spaces in protest of the exploitation of workers who participated in the infrastructure works for the World Cup in Qatar and the impact of the event on the environment.

According to the newspaper Le Mondeother French cities have also stated that they will not broadcast the matches publicly, such as Marseille, Strasbourg, Lille and Reims, among others.

And you, are you excited about this World Cup and do you believe in Brazil’s hexa? Leave your comment!