Xavi treats Champions League drop as disappointment and criticizes Barcelona team for ‘abandoning’ Lewandowski on the pitch

Barcelona will face off against Inter Milan in the Champions League this Wednesday (12) at Camp Nou

The situation of barcelona at Champions League it’s not good. With just three points from three games, the Spanish team faces Inter Milan this Wednesday (12), at the Camp Nou, needing the victory to stay alive. to the technician Xavi a first-round elimination would be disappointing.

“It would be a big disappointment not to happen, but we are just thinking positively. It became difficult for us, but we are going to attack and be brave and get the three points to stay alive in the competition. Just three points are enough.”

“The situation is uncomfortable,” Xavi added. “We missed a lot of chances in Munich and there was the refereeing controversy in Milan and not attacking well there, but Wednesday gives us the opportunity to fix that.”

To stay alive in the Champions League, Barcelona will need Lewandowski. With 12 goals in 11 games for the team this season, the Pole is the Catalan team’s biggest hope for goals. However, according to Xavi, the Spanish team left the striker ‘on an island’ in the last two matches, a period in which shirt 9 did not score.

“In the last two games, we haven’t found him enough. In Munich, we created, but we missed a lot of chances. In Milan, it was more difficult against three great defenders. We have to play closer to Robert. He was an island in the last two games, especially in the first half in Milan. We have to be closer to him for the good of the team and for Robert.”