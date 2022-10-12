Xbox boss shares image of exclusive cloud gaming device

In an image posted on Twitter, Xbox boss Phil Spencer may have revealed the company’s new device dedicated to game streaming. Microsoft announced the product — previously just codenamed “Keystone” — last year, along with a TV app that allows access to Xbox Cloud Gaming games.

This year, Microsoft publicly confirmed that it is developing a device with more affordable prices – when compared to the brand’s consoles. The project, however, had its development delayed for a reason not revealed by the company and, with that, the gamer community will have to wait a little longer to be able to use the device.

The console’s official Twitter profile replied to the post from Spencer with the line, “What did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf, boss?” The post gives indications that this is indeed Microsoft’s cloud gaming device.

Initially, it was speculated that the device would look like Amazon’s TV Stick or Google’s Chromecast. However, as you can see, it has the box format and is a little similar to the Xbox Series S. There is still no release date.

The Xbox TV app has been released, but it’s only available for Samsung TVs and monitors released this year. The application is on a platform called Gaming Hub, where you can access, in addition to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.