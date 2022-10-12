Xiaomi will discontinue photo synchronization with the cloud in 2022 – Tecnoblog

Technology

For those who like the ease of being able to save their photos instantly on the network, Xiaomi has some unpleasant news: the synchronization of photos from the cloud gallery will be discontinued in 2022. However, the company promises that people will still have access to the content which is already saved, but by Google Photos.

