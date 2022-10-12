Xiaomi will discontinue photo synchronization with the cloud in 2022 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

For those who like the ease of being able to save their photos instantly on the network, Xiaomi has some unpleasant news: the synchronization of photos from the cloud gallery will be discontinued in 2022. However, the company promises that people will still have access to the content which is already saved, but by Google Photos.

Xiaomi (Image: Vitor Padua/Tecnoblog)

In the post released on Wednesday (12), the Chinese communicated to users about the termination of the service, but did not specify an exact date for this. Furthermore, the technology company stated that if the person is a Xiaomi Cloud subscriber, the payment will be automatically canceled at the appropriate time. Refunds will be offered in the future.

Therefore, owners of branded cell phones or that make use of their platforms will miss out on an important feature, even more so for photo and video enthusiasts.

Despite the closure, Xiaomi has stated that it does not intend to simply erase user content overnight. It is partnering with Google Photos to make the migration and backup of its customers’ data “in a secure and convenient way”.

In addition, other items such as notes, contacts and messages will still be able to use Xiaomi Cloud. Termination of cloud sync is unique to photos and videos.

Xiaomi joins Samsung in dropping this feature

On the face of it, it seems that it’s not easy or interesting for a company to keep the photo gallery syncing with their cloud services. This time it was the Chinese brand, but in 2020, the South Korean brand had already given up on offering this alternative to users.

The backup of videos and images to the Samsung Cloud was officially stopped in 2021. The suggestion that the company gave to people in this situation was to use Microsoft’s OneDrive. There were three steps to completion, from limiting usage to completely terminating the connection.

Another example, but not so drastic, was Google making the decision to end unlimited backup on its platform. This happened in 2021, 6 years after the service was launched. Since then, consumers have had the alternative of using 15GB of free storage or subscribing to Google One for general release.

This is still the most interesting option in the segment, as in addition to being cheap, the application is present on all mobile devices today, from Apple to Xiaomi itself. It is worth noting that it is very difficult to find someone who does not have a Google account in 2023.

