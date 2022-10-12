Young man drinks in 67 bars in less than 24 hours, and claims new record

A 22-year-old claims to have broken a world record by visiting 67 pubs in one day in England. Account manager Nathan Crimp covered more than 29 kilometers in the adventure that began at 11 am on September 17th.

Alongside two friends, he alternated tasting drinks such as beers, shots of liqueur and other non-alcoholic drinks. With each establishment he visited, he kept the receipt as proof of his achievement. The journey ended at 4 am on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

“I have a huge thank you to Ollie and Archie, who came with me. They were very supportive and it was just as hard for them as it was for me,” Nathan said after completing the challenge.

The young Englishman will now claim to break the record, which until then is held by Gareth Murphy, who visited 56 pubs in just over 10 hours, following the Guinness World Records.

And, according to Guinness, “for the purposes of this record, a pub is defined as an establishment licensed to sell alcoholic beverages on premises, although the challenger is not required to consume alcohol.”

However, Nathan states that “in addition to video evidence of the complete attempt, a logbook must be signed by an employee at each pub to confirm that a drink was purchased and consumed”.

Crimp told the British newspaper that he was sponsored to complete his challenge and raise money for the Dogs Trust, a British animal care institution.

He did it in memory of his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Kara, who developed cancer in October 2020 and had to be euthanized.