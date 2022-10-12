Young people under 20 earn up to R$10,000 with a virtual world

Rafael and his brother Vitor Petindá invested in the metaverse and created a company that develops products with augmented reality



When the internet came along, some entrepreneurs decided to explore the opportunities it allowed. Today, many of them reap the rewards of their digital businesses.

Currently, it is the metaverse, a kind of virtual world, that knocks on the door, and experts believe that the time to prepare for it is now. Although it seems distant, this universe is already being implemented and it was born with the proposal to create a revolution in the world just like the internet.

The novelty is an immersive digital environment, which brings together the physical and virtual worlds. In addition to having its own economy, it allows users to represent themselves in it through avatars.

With an eye on the opportunity to explore a still new market, the twins Rafael and Vitor Petindá, both 19 years old, decided to invest in the metaverse and created a company that develops products with augmented reality.

“Augmented reality is what unites our reality with that of the metaverse. It is with it that our company creates immersive and interactive experiences for other companies”, said Rafael.

In just one year since its creation, VerseX has been building a portfolio of clients in different niches. Vitor said that they created an invitation in limited reality that was accessed more than 100 thousand times. Another project of theirs, an avatar commissioned by a businesswoman and influencer, earned the brothers R$10,000.

“Today, our team has six people and we work remotely. Rafael in Pernambuco and I in Vitória. The business grew and we have even received investment fund proposals. Now, our next goal is to have a turnover of R$ 100 thousand per month”.

Even though it is in its early stages, this multi-universe has already moved US$13 billion (R$ 67.6 billion) in the last year alone and the expectation is that investments this year will exceed US$ 120 billion (R$ 624.5 billion) .

The vice president of the educational platform Exame Academy, Rodrigo Godoy said that the metaverse is opening up a range of professional and business opportunities. He said that current professions will gain new areas of expertise while other professions will emerge with technology.

“Soon we will have the total consolidation of this environment, so whoever already has experience and knowledge in it comes out ahead. The time to take courses and training is now”.

Demand for specialists soars in companies

In the construction stage, human resources experts report that the demand for professionals with knowledge in Metaverse will increase more and more until its full consolidation.

The senior manager of the British recruitment company PageGroup Juliana França says that among the technical skills it is important to be sharp with the programming and development language.

“It is necessary to have the ability to keep up to date and research, for sure you will come out ahead. What exists today are professionals who know very well about augmented reality, people who are working in environments close to the Metaverse and who are working in the implementation of these realities”.

Paulo Melo is senior manager of Sidia: Institute of Science and Technology, where projects in Metaverso have already been developed for Samsung. He says that the professionals who work in this area today came from other niches.

Rodrigo Godoy, vice president of Exame Academy, highlights that despite all futurism, human skills, such as creativity, will be more required. “That’s because the ability to innovate and find unconventional solutions to complex problems is necessary.”

Cost reduction in companies with the new environment

Currently, virtual and immersive reality, two technologies that serve as the basis for the metaverse, are already being used by companies as a way to reduce costs in everyday activities.

Skills and talent specialist Tatiany Melecchi says that metaverse technology is already being used in training, interviews and used in employee recruitment processes.

“Professionals are able to participate in simulations in a very practical, in-depth and safer way. They are creating environments in the metaverse for training,” she says.

“The investments were very expensive. There was a car manufacturer that plans the production process there and only then goes into practice, this reduces her costs”, he adds.

The CEO of the Transforma People & Performance consultancy also said that Samsung has used the metaverse to test the skills of its candidates in selection processes. She also recalled that there are retail companies that already train employees to get to know the reality that will change the company’s dynamics.

How to learn more about the metaverse

Academy exam

Grupo Exame’s digital education platform has two courses on the metaverse, a Master Business Administration (MBA) and a free course.

Postgraduate studies

The postgraduate course on metaverse is offered online and has 90 hours of practical activities and material included, including virtual reality glasses.

Master in Digital Manager & Metaverso is certified by IBMEC and has a diploma of national validity.

Duration: 12 months

Requirement: Bachelor’s Degree

Free course

”Expert in Metaverse” is the free course, which has a lower duration and investment cost than the MBA.

Mode: online

Number of modules: 3

No training requirement

Class duration: 1h-1h30

Metaverse Academy

“Metaverse Course and Job Opportunities” is offered between the Qcareers platforms and the Metaverse Academy.

Duration: 10 hours

Certification: not informed

Accompany: video classes, exercises and handout + class at Metaverso

Modules: Introduction to the Metaverse; Job opportunities; Construction of a Metaverse with Spatial tool.

Practical opportunity: the three best students will participate in a project by Metamundi, a company focused on brand actions, in the metaverse.

udemy

The online course platform has different courses involving the Metaverse, there are different approaches and perspectives on the subject.

Courses from R$27.

Options: Marketing in the Metaverse; Metaverse Essentials; How to profit from business in the Metaverse; The future of teachers with the Metaverse.

Infinity School

“Metaverse Programming” is an introductory course that does not require knowledge of creative industry software.

Goal: teach from scratch to advanced Metaverse programming.

Duration: 6 months

Audience: Minimum age of 17 years

Certified course.

Modules: C language; C language for Unity; Virtual Reality (VR); Database and servers

Upper ADucation

The School of Advertising and Education in Londrina created the Escola do Metaverso project, in which it offers three courses related to this universe.

Courses: Metaverso School Immersion; Metaverse in Practice and Legal Metaverse

There are live and recorded classes, with pedagogical material via e-book and certificate of completion.

Source: Exam Academy, Metaverse Academy & QCarreiras, Udemy, Infinity School and Upper ADucation.