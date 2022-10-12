Zé Roberto cries and celebrates with his family after the upset: “Victory of the heart” | volleyball

When he saw the ball fall for the last time against Japan, José Roberto Guimarães didn’t hold it. At the Worlds, he had already managed to hold back tears a few times. But in the epic comeback against Japan, the coach finally relaxed. While still alive with the team in search of the world title, the coach ran around the court, hugged his family and celebrated.

+ Check out the table of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup!

+ Lorenne exudes coldness on point and says: “I used to do that a lot in Japan”

1 of 2 Zé Roberto Guimarães celebrates epic victory against Japan — Photo: FIVB Zé Roberto Guimarães celebrates epic victory against Japan – Photo: FIVB

In Apeldoorn, Zé Roberto counts with the presence of his wife and daughters. At the end of the match, the coach went to them to celebrate. After the struggle in search of a spot in the semifinals, relief.

– There was no way. Then, when I saw the family, the last ball dropped. After leaving 2-0, all that choke. Difficulty all the time, the ball did not fall. It was crazy. But at the same time, I’m glad it turned out that way. I’m glad we found strength from the bottom of the soul, from the heart. To win such a game, just this way.

Zé Roberto runs to celebrate Brazil’s victory over Japan

The selection now faces Italy in the semifinals, next Thursday. But, with his head still on the victory over Japan, the coach extolled the team’s fighting spirit.

– I think it’s a victory of the heart. We didn’t want to go home with this defeat. We didn’t want to leave the championship. I think that was the tonic of the team.

Best moments of Brazil 3 x 2 Japan for the Women’s Volleyball World Cup

The victory over Japan emulated another epic victory over the Asians at a Worlds. In 2010, in the semifinal, the team also had to turn the score around after losing 2-0. Zé Roberto, however, swears he didn’t remember that game.

– No. All the while, head stayed here.

2 of 2 Brazil celebrates spot in the Volleyball World Cup semis — Photo: FIVB Disclosure Brazil celebrates spot in the semi-finals of the Volleyball World Cup – Photo: FIVB Disclosure

After the match, Zé ​​Roberto praised the entry of the reserves on the court. Lorenne, Roberta, Rosamaria and Nyeme took Brazil back to the match. Another proof of the group’s strength.