Zé Roberto reveals conversation with Egonu after controversial speech: “She’s right” | volleyball

“Much of their work was a gift from us.” Paola Egonu’s phrase did not take long to create chaos on social media. When commenting on the defeat to Brazil in the second phase of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup, the Italian opposite pointed out her own mistakes as the cause of the fall. Accused of a lack of humility by the Brazilian fans, she thought it best to talk to coach José Roberto Guimarães and explain that it wasn’t quite like that. This Thursday, the selections will have a new duel, for the semifinal of the competition, at 15:00 (Brasília time). The sportv2 broadcasts live, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

In the video released the day after Brazil’s victory, Paola Egonu recognizes the merits of the Brazilian women. However, she claims that the fall only happened because of the mistakes of the Italian team.

– Yesterday’s problem was ours. We made a lot of mistakes. I personally committed 20. We ended up delivering the sets. The Brazilians played very well, but a lot of their work was a gift from us.

The video did not take well among the Brazilian fans. On social media, Egonu was the target of charges for an alleged lack of humility. Upon learning of the repercussion, the player was concerned. In Apeldoorn, in the Netherlands, all teams are staying at the same hotel. The next day, at breakfast, the opposite went to José Roberto Guimarães’ table. I wanted to explain that there was no arrogance in his speech.

Zé Roberto had already seen the video. But, unlike some of the fans, he saw no problem. The technician says he agrees with Egonu. And, when reporting the meeting, he praised this Thursday’s rival.

– She is right in what she said. The amount of mistakes that Italy made against us was excessive. And that was the reason. We played well, but Italy made a lot of mistakes. We know the quality of Italy, the power of the attack, the quality of the players. I’ve been saying that Italy are the best team in the World Cup, they’re the big favorites for the title – he said.

– A defeat can happen, as it happened. But she is right in what she said. She was worried because she was getting a lot of criticism. And she said: “I just wanted to say that, without detracting from your victory, that we made a lot of mistakes”. And I understood exactly like that, as she put me. And it was very affectionate – completed the coach.

Brazil face Italy after an epic comeback against Japan. The team, after losing the first two sets, managed to be reborn and secure a spot in the semifinals. The time to celebrate, however, is short. And the next rival promises to be just as tough.

– We already have to turn the chip. And switch. Because we are going to face a team with Egonu, Danesi, Lubian. With De Gennaro, who is an exceptional libero. With Caterina (Bosetti), who is at an exceptional moment in her career. With Orro, who is a great lifter. It’s a great team. But we will fight. We will try our best and make a good game.