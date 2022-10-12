Zendaya: check out 10 movies and series with the Euphoria actress

Zendaya reached the peak of her career with the worldwide success of euphoria, but his television debut predates the HBO series. Between accolades and two Emmy wins, the actress was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2022.

At 26, she has already ventured into music, but it was in acting that he found his place. His talent has been lent to musicals, dramas, even a science fiction feature film.

This shows the ability of the young celebrity to travel through different genres with the same mastery. Check out movies and series where you can watch them.

1. euphoria

We couldn’t start a list of Zendaya’s performances if it weren’t for euphoria, one of HBO’s biggest recent hits. The drama series is an adaptation of the Israeli sitcom of the same name, in which she plays Rue, a 17-year-old girl who is addicted to drugs.

His performance is highly praised by the public and the specialized critics. For the series, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice. In the first, she became the youngest to win the category. With the second, she became the first black actress to win the award twice.

two. the show king

Zendaya may not even be the protagonist of the show kingbut His performance in the feature film garnered much praise.. The musical is based on the life story of PT Barnum, famous showman and entertainer, creator of the Ringling Bros.

In the work, the protagonist of euphoria is Anne Wheeler, an acrobat and trapeze artist with whom Phillip Carlyle, Barnum’s partner, falls in love. The movie was even nominated for an Oscar!

3. Spider-Man: No Return Home

Launched late last year, Spider-Man: No Return Home Zendaya was present, playing the role of MJ for the third time.

In the film, Peter Parker – who has had his identity revealed – asks Doctor Strange for help to save humanity from dangerous enemies from other worlds, which begin to appear.

4. Dune

Dune is a science fiction epic, adapted from the novel by Frank Herbert. The work was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Zendaya is Chani, a Fremen girl, inhabitant of the desert.

The feature film tells the story of the son of a noble family charged with protecting Arrakis – a planet that is the only source of the substance “melange” –, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant superhuman powers.

5. Malcolm & Marie

Zendaya’s First Performance for Netflix, Malcolm & Marie is a drama scripted and directed by Sam Levinson, creator of euphoria.

The film follows an up-and-coming filmmaker and his girlfriend over the course of an evening after returning from the premiere of their new film. The feature stitches together the conversations and tensions that arise from the revelations that come to light.

6. In the rhythm

Zendaya was another actress who was also a Disney Channel star. With In the rhythm, the actress was on the air for three seasons. The series narrates the trajectory of two Chicago teenagers who were trying to fulfill their dream of becoming professional dancers.

They have to balance life and work in front of the camera, where they work on the show of the same name.

7. KC agent

Before joining the cast of Euphoria, the actress directed another Disney Channel production. KC agent it centered on the story of a tech expert who discovers her parents are spies.

Kira ends up being recruited to the team and, with each episode, she has to solve domestic problems and stop the plans of criminals.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, our dear actress gains space, since all the hero of the title wants is to declare his love for her. Zendaya returns to the role of MJ, being highly praised by critics, who pointed out how her performance was darkly attractive.

The film’s commercial success made it the fourth highest grossing film of the year. Curious to see if that’s all there is to it?

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming marked Zendaya’s debut as MJ. The film featured Peter Parker after he acted alongside the Avengers.

Back in his normal life, he faces the terrifying villain Vulture. This role secured the actress a huge opening in Hollywood.

10. Zapped

Still at the Disney Channel stage Zendaya starred Zappedin which she was Zoey, a young woman who is having a hard time adjusting to her new life at a new school.

Everything changes when an app on the girl’s cell phone shows that it is capable of making her train not only animals, but the men around her.

Have you watched any of the titles on this list?