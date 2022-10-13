10 books that marked the 2000s

The 12th of October, in addition to being Children’s Day, is nationally considered Reading Day. We got a super interesting survey from Pinterest revealing that there was a two-fold increase in Q2 2022 in book demand. But, after all, Pinterest and books, what do they have to do with it? An example is the profile of content creator Layanne Oliveira, which accumulates 4.3 million monthly views with book tips, excerpts and reviews. Searches such as “book excerpts”, “reading sheet” and “aesthetic novel” are other examples that have been growing in the year.

Other relevant data: 65% of people who are interested in books on Pinterest are between 25 and 34 years old. The majority (56%) represent generation Z (18 to 24 years old). The information helped us remember the ten most famous books of the 2000s and 2010s. Check it out:

6 “famous” books from the beginning of 2010:

Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson and the Olympians 5 Book Paperback Boxed Set (New Covers W/Poster): New Covers With Poster Paperback – 3 June 2014. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$165.99 at Amazon

Outlander: the time traveler

Outlander: the time traveler – Book 1 Paperback – January 16, 2018. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$45.86 at Amazon

Blame it on the stars

The Fault in Our Stars Paperback – October 27, 2014. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$ 29.99 at Amazon

The selection

The Complete Selection Collection – Kiera Cass – 6 Books Paperback – Standard Edition, 1 May 2021. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$ 239.40 at Amazon

Red Queen

The Red Queen Paperback – Standard Edition, 9 June 2015. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

BRL 30.03 at Amazon

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: 3 Hardcover – 19 August 2017. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$ 27.90 at Amazon

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

THE ADVANTAGES OF BEING INVISIBLE (NEW EDITION) Paperback – Standard Edition, 13 April 2021. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$24.90 at Amazon

4 “Famous” Books from the Early 2000s

A Series of Unfortunate Events

A Series of Unfortunate Events – Box [13 livros] Paperback – January 1, 2001. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$ 299.90 at Amazon

narnia

The Chronicles of Narnia. Paperback Paperback – January 8, 2009. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$49.90 at Amazon

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: 1 Hardcover – 19 August 2017. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$24.90 at Amazon

outlander

Outlander: the time traveler – Book 1 Paperback – January 16, 2018. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$45.86 at Amazon

So, could you kill the longing for some titles? Leaving the nostalgia moment, how about checking out the best-selling Amazon titles that are discounted? Below, our bets for National Reading Day:

365 days with Chico Xavier (Pocket): The most beautiful phrases to inspire us

In this book, you will find messages from Chico Xavier that will bring you comfort at any time of the day. The coolest thing: there is no order for messages to be read. The proposal is that you can open the book on any page and enjoy the master’s teachings – see details and buy for R$ 14 on Amazon

R$14.90 at Amazon

The Ego Book: Free Yourself from Illusion

In the “Book of the Ego”, Osho shares his teachings through questions and answers, providing the reader with freedom from the prison represented by the ego. The book addresses themes such as politics, power, violence and love, relating the influence of the ego in each of these elements.

BRL 31.68 BRL 49.90 at Amazon

Malorie – Bird Box Sequel

The book that inspired Bird Box, a Netflix movie with Sandra Bullock. Read a bit of Amazon’s description: “Twelve years have passed since Malorie and the kids crossed the river blindfolded, but covering their eyes is still a rule they can’t help but follow. They know that only a glimpse of the creatures can lead ordinary people to unspeakable violence.” – continue reading here and buy for R$17

BRL 24.90 BRL 39.90 at Amazon

The richest man in Babylon

With more than 2 million copies sold worldwide, the book tells about how to multiply your wealth and solve financial problems. It has reference to the success of the ancient Babylonians, but George S Clason brings very wise and current solutions to avoid lack of money – read more details about the #1 best selling book on Amazon!

BRL 17.99 BRL 34.90 at Amazon

Crooked Plow

The sisters Bibiana and Belonísia found an old knife in the suitcase kept in their grandmother’s bed. After an accident, one needs to be the voice of the other – Learn about the story of the #1 selling book in the “Magical Realism Books” category.

BRL 53.47 BRL 62.90 at Amazon

