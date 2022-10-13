15 Leaked Photos of Margot Robbie as Barbie in New Movie

With a release date set for July 21, 2023, the live action film by Barbie was directed by Greta Gerwig, nominated for an Oscar for Lady Bird: Time to Fly (2017) and lovely women (2019). She also writes the screenplay for the feature alongside her partner, Noah Baumbach.

There is still no official information on the full cast and their respective characters. But two names that have already been released were Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were slated for the lead role, but left the project during studio changes.

Filming was completed this year and some pictures of the actors on the sets have already been released. Most of the production is being shot on Venice Beach, in Los Angeles (USA) and there are also scenes shot at the studios in Leavesden, England.

True to character characterization

In the leaked images, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear dressed faithfully to what is expected when talking about Barbie. The Mattel doll is always remembered for her predominantly pink outfits, and this was taken seriously in the production of the costume. The looks were designed using several models of the doll as a reference.

The official synopsis of the film Barbie It hasn’t been released yet, but rumors claim that the plot will see Barbie being kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough. Away from the “plastic life”, she will need to learn to make her way in the real world.

With a strong cast, an Oscar-nominated director, a script described as one of the best in recent times and a plot that generates curiosity and promises to escape the same, the live-action Barbie could become one of the biggest releases of 2023.

The feature is produced by Warner Bros., but the project also passed through Universal Pictures and Sony studios before being approved.

Follow the photos released from the filming set: