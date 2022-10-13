2022 AMAs: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift lead nominations, and Anitta makes history; see the full list

This Thursday (13), the nominees for the “American Music Awards 2022” were announced. Known for its grandiose performances, the traditional North American awards show, which began in 1974, will take place on November 20, directly from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The night will honor artists who have distinguished themselves in the music industry, based on audience preferences, as well as Billboard charts, streaming statistics, radio plays, as well as song and album sales figures. Up-and-coming rapper, singer and actor Bad Bunny leads the nominations with a total of eight, including “Artist of the Year”, “Favorite Music Video” and “Favorite Pop Album”. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift were next on the list, each with six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each received five.

More than 40 artists earned their first AMA nominations this year, including Jack Harlow, Latto, BLACKPINK and Swedish House Mafia. The Brazilian Anitta, in turn, made history and won a nomination in the category of “Favorite Latin Female Artist”. It is the first time that a Brazilian woman is nominated for the award. The recognition comes after a resounding success outside Brazil, which was consolidated with the devastating presentation and also his victory in the award for “Best Latin Video” for “Envolver” at the VMAs.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

bad bunny

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

PARTNERSHIP OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t

Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE ARTIST ON TOUR

bad bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE VIDEO CLIP

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyonce

doja cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele “30”

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyonce “Renaissance”

Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE POP MUSIC

Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DOUBLE OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

lady A

Old Dominion

parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

future

Kendrick Lamar

lil baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future “I NEVER LIKED YOU”

Gunna “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk “7220”

Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP MUSIC

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVION

Lucky Day

The Weeknd

FAVORITE R&B FEMALE ARTIST

Beyonce

doja cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyonce “Renaissance”

Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE R&B MUSIC

Beyonce “BREAK MY SOUL”

Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. You have “Essence”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

bad bunny

farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

anita

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALIA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Band MS by Sergio Lizarraga

50 gauge

Eslabon Armado

Firm Group

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko “La 167”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”

ROSALÍA “MOTOMAMI”

FAVORITE LATIN MUSIC

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”

KAROL G “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK MUSIC

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”

Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost “Impera”

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”

FAVORITE INSPIRING ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE ARTIST GOSPEL

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE ELECTRONIC DANCE/ARTIST

diploma

marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiesto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“ELVIS”

“Charm”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

have

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

