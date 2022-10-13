2022 AMAs: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift lead nominations, and Anitta makes history; see the full list

This Thursday (13), the nominees for the “American Music Awards 2022” were announced. Known for its grandiose performances, the traditional North American awards show, which began in 1974, will take place on November 20, directly from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The night will honor artists who have distinguished themselves in the music industry, based on audience preferences, as well as Billboard charts, streaming statistics, radio plays, as well as song and album sales figures. Up-and-coming rapper, singer and actor Bad Bunny leads the nominations with a total of eight, including “Artist of the Year”, “Favorite Music Video” and “Favorite Pop Album”. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift were next on the list, each with six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each received five.
More than 40 artists earned their first AMA nominations this year, including Jack Harlow, Latto, BLACKPINK and Swedish House Mafia. The Brazilian Anitta, in turn, made history and won a nomination in the category of “Favorite Latin Female Artist”. It is the first time that a Brazilian woman is nominated for the award. The recognition comes after a resounding success outside Brazil, which was consolidated with the devastating presentation and also his victory in the award for “Best Latin Video” for “Envolver” at the VMAs.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
bad bunny
Beyonce
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
PARTNERSHIP OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t
Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE ARTIST ON TOUR
bad bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE VIDEO CLIP
Adele “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
bad bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyonce
doja cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele “30”
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyonce “Renaissance”
Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE POP MUSIC
Adele “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DOUBLE OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
lady A
Old Dominion
parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”
Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”
Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
future
Kendrick Lamar
lil baby
Lil Durk
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Future “I NEVER LIKED YOU”
Gunna “DS4EVER”
Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
Lil Durk “7220”
Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP MUSIC
Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVION
Lucky Day
The Weeknd
FAVORITE R&B FEMALE ARTIST
Beyonce
doja cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Beyonce “Renaissance”
Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker “Still Over It”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
FAVORITE R&B MUSIC
Beyonce “BREAK MY SOUL”
Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. You have “Essence”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
bad bunny
farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
anita
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALIA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Band MS by Sergio Lizarraga
50 gauge
Eslabon Armado
Firm Group
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Farruko “La 167”
J Balvin “JOSE”
Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”
ROSALÍA “MOTOMAMI”
FAVORITE LATIN MUSIC
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”
KAROL G “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK MUSIC
Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”
Ghost “Impera”
Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”
FAVORITE INSPIRING ARTIST
Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
FAVORITE ARTIST GOSPEL
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
FAVORITE ELECTRONIC DANCE/ARTIST
diploma
marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiesto
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“ELVIS”
“Charm”
“Sing 2”
“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
have
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!