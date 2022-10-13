3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons
culture it is a fascination for almost all of us. There are names that have marked (and still mark) society in such a way that they have become historical characters that gather the admiration of thousands and thousands of followers. pop
From cinema to music and even royalty, there are stars who are icons on a planetary scale, who, nowadays, already have their own name, life path and, of course, Beauty portrayed in movies and series.
We recently saw the actress
Ana de Armas to turn into sex symbol Marilyn Monroe, which led the characterization team, coordinated by Tina Roesler Kerwin (make-up) and Jaime Leigh McIntosh (hair), to obtain the warm approval of the public. Of the platinum blonde hair with the brushing up to date and with the glamor present in the charismatic sign on the face and red lipstick, the hair and make-up came together in harmony in the name of the art of cinema.
Austin Bulter, who starred as Elvis Presley, also received worship. Who was behind its characterization was a team led by Shane Thomas, who already has films like “The King’s Daughter” and “Star Wars” in his history. Of the 50’s saves feature, with a lot of rock & roll and glitter in the mix, to her eye makeup, with the black pencil highlighted, is, without a doubt, an unavoidable figure for Beauty.
The film that portrays the life of Whitney Houston will be the next transformation of
hollywoodin which Naomi Ackie will play one of the best voices of all time. 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons.
Ana de Armas @ana_d_armas
Marilyn Monroe © Pinterest
Ana de Armas by Marilyn Monroe
Austin Butler @austinbutler
Elvis Presley @elvis
Austin Butler by Elvis Presley
Margot Robbie @patidubroff
Sharon Tate
Margot Robbie in Sharon Tate
Taron Egerton © Pinterest
Elton John
Emma Corrin @emmalouisecorrin
Princess Diana
Emma Corrin from Princess Diana @emmalouisecorrin
Lily James @lilyjamesofficial
Pamela Anderson
Lily James by Pamela Anderson @lilyjamesofficial
Rami Malek © Pinterest
Freddie Mercury © Pinterest
Rami Malek by Freddy Mercury
