5 redemption suggestions at Smiles for 4,500 miles

You have a low balance on smiles? In this article, we indicate 5 redemption options using to travel just 4,500 miles!

Chicago vs Madison (Economy)

Montreal vs Quebec (Economy)

Abbotsford vs London (Economy)*

* This flight, despite having high boarding fees, is an interesting case: an intercontinental flight, from the west coast of Canada to Europe, for only 4,500 miles.

With Smiles’ Viaje Fácil, it is possible to issue a ticket without having the balance of miles in the account up to 330 days in advance. You must decide whether to travel within 60 days of departure. The facility also eliminates the risk of running out of availability of a ticket you found while you are waiting for your credit card points to be transferred.

Learn how Viaje Fácil works in this post.

It is worth mentioning that Smiles adopts dynamic pricing – which may vary more or less – for flights operated by GOL and all its partners.

Do you intend to take advantage of any offers? If you have any other redemption suggestions on Smiles, share them with us in the comments!