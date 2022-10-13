7 STRONG Signs That You’re Self-Sabotaging Yourself Everyday

There is a tension in the relationship between health, control and self-sabotage. Self-sabotage, in plain English, is doing things to yourself that are harmful to your health.

It may seem easy to fight, but it’s not. There are several indecipherable causes that vary for each person. Some psychological impacts are noticed, even with different causes, in more serious cases, they can trigger bad situations, of the most varied that hinder the professional, social and mental.

What are some examples of self sabotage?

The act of procrastinating – the desire to always want to put off situations that could have been done earlier. Self-sufficiency in the social context – believing that you don’t need any help and believing that you are fine, when in fact, your only wish is not to take up anyone’s time or show that you are going through a bad time Pessimism – believing that some things don’t need your effort, as they are supposed to go wrong. It’s a forfeit before combat. Insecurity – feeling that you are not good enough compared to others. Thinking you don’t deserve anything you have and don’t value your achievements. Not feeling satisfied with your own work. Too demanding. Constant fear of failure

What are the reasons?

It is evident that each coexistence, childhood, family issues are important in the way we see ourselves, whether positively or negatively. Depending on the severity of these problems, we are more likely to have this type of insecurity in adulthood or adolescence.

Some of this sabotage is related to the use of technology and its addictions, as we expose our personalities and bodies. At no point is the positioning against technology. If today the public can have so much access to information, it is because of the Internet, the cell phones and computers.

They are more beneficial than harmful. The issue to be pointed out is the addiction to them and the feeling of being trapped in the screens. Of course, each one knows what he wants to do with his life and make it as a source of income.

Ask for help!

If you don’t feel evolution, on the contrary, you feel like you’re getting worse, ask for help. Whether with a psychologist, a close friend or a family member. The simple act of telling someone and being heard is a big step towards overcoming this problem, which is recurrent.