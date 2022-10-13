ACM and Jerônimo are tied in Bahia, says Real Time Big Data

Both candidates have 50% of the valid votes each; 2nd round takes place on October 30th

Real Time Big Data Survey, carried out from October 10 to 11, 2022, indicates a tie in the dispute for the Government of Bahia. Candidates Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) and ACM Neto (União Brasil) each have 50% of the valid votes.

The result in valid votes includes only the intentions attributed to a candidate, excluding blank and null votes. That’s how the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will release the results on October 30.

In total votes, they individually have 47%. Blanks and nulls add up to 3%. Those who don’t know or didn’t answer are 3%.

The survey surveyed 1,200 voters from October 10 to 11, 2022. The margin of error is 3 pp at a 95% confidence interval. The research was contracted by Record TV for R$ 20,000.00. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BA-00021/2022. Here is the full text (3 MB).

