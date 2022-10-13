Actress of Chocolate with Pepper disappeared from the soap operas: “I never had a godfather”

An actress who was considered a promise in the 1980s had few opportunities in Globo’s soap operas. In Chocolate com Pimenta, for example, she made a brief appearance as the mother of the character Fabrício (Gabriel Azevedo).

Currently 63 years old, Élida L’Astorina Sigmaringa Seixas was born on February 1, 1959 and began her film acting career at age 18 in A Árvore dos Sexos, directed by Sílvio de Abreu. She went on to television, with work on TV Educativa and later in soap operas on Rede Globo.

Élida made only five novels. The first, Pecado Rasgado (1978 – again in a duo with Sílvio de Abreu), opened its doors at Globo. She also participated in shows like Generation 80, alongside Kadu Moliterno.

Despite starting in pornochanchada, her angelic face has given her successful romantic characters, especially Duda, from Pão Pão Beijo Beijo (1983), a novel by Walter Negrão, which is being shown on Viva channel.

Featured in Bread Bread Bread Beijo Beijo

Duda was the daughter of Guido (Mano Benvenutti) and Loreta (Renata Fronzi), sister of Benito (João Carlos Barroso) and Geninho (Paulo Vignolo). Delicate, beautiful, but with strong opinion, she did not accept the rigid Italian morals imposed by her father.

She wanted to live what girls her age did and so, she is very close to her cousin Franco (Cássio Gabus Mendes) and the young people who live in the condominium, to enjoy her youth. The surprise is that Duda and Franco fall in love and this forbidden romance is something to talk about.

Élida L’Astorina was present on television until the early 1990s. She only returned in the 2000s, to participate in the soap opera Chocolate com Pimenta, by Walcyr Carrasco, in 2003. After that, she made some other appearances, until in 2011, she was in That Beijo, by Miguel Falabella, his last appearance on the small screen.

Jennifer Aniston’s Voice in Brazil

Today, Élida continues as a voice actress. One of her best-known works is being the voice of Jennifer Aniston in Brazil, during all seasons of Friends (1994-2004) and in films starring the eternal Rachel.

“It’s very rare for a voice actor to play a certain artist multiple times, and Jennifer Aniston and I have a really crazy bond. I started lip syncing on Friends and Rachel brought me luck. There were several movies in a row, that I even forgot the names, and the success Marley & Me. When I least expect it, she appears in my life (laughs). I had to dub three of her features: Mystery in the Mediterranean, The Yellow Birds (a movie about the Iraq War) and another one from when she was very young. I am the voice of Jennifer Aniston,” she told TV News in 2019.

The actress also played Willow, friend of Buffy, A Caça-Vampiros and Tia Wigs, in Carinha de Anjo, by SBT.

“When I started getting pregnant, I saw that I needed a job where I could stay until the baby was born. I remembered that some friends had talked about dubbing and I decided to enter this market. I’ve been on it for 30 years now,” she explained, in the same interview.

Clique

The artist is married to the lawyer Alexandre Seixas, with whom she had a daughter, Sabrina, after four failed attempts.

“The previous times, I always had the pregnancy terminated without a logical explanation. The doctors told me that the way was to try again,” she said.

Élida took a while to understand why her career was interrupted at the height of her success.

“It was only after years that I discovered that I had a director at Globo who was great not only at cutting scenes but also actors,” he said, without giving details, but with regret. “The truth is that I never had a godfather,” he added.

The actress also confirmed that there are cliques in Globo’s dramaturgy area.

“Exists [panelinha], yea. And that happens anywhere. When someone is called upon to command, coordinate or be the boss, he will want to work with people he knows and with people he trusts. Normal, and on television it is like that too. You have to have good personal relationships.”

Currently, Élida says she is happy in her new profession, but misses being in front of the cameras.