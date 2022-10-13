After controversial comments about Ryan Reynolds, TJ Miller reveals conversation and outcome with Deadpool star: ‘Emailed me’

This Wednesday (12), appearing on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show, TJ Miller revealed that Ryan Reynolds and he talked about the recent controversial comments made by the actor. Miller said it was all a “misunderstanding” and that the “Deadpool” star sent him an email, starting the peace dialogue. “It was very cool. I answered him and now everything is fine”, said TJ. Recently, on the Adam Carolla Show, Miller stated that he would never work with Reynolds again.

“He (Ryan) I said ‘hey I just heard you were upset’ and I was like ‘you know I’m not’. And so, we sorted it out pretty quickly.”, said TJ. Since the actor made the controversial statement, the subject has been on social media and in various international media outlets. However, Miller explained that he didn’t think about the magnitude of the controversy and even confessed that, normally, he doesn’t reflect on the consequences of his lines: “What’s ridiculous is that it was just me telling a story that I found strange on set. That’s it. But, I wasn’t thinking about how the media would immediately resonate. In general, this is a big problem I have with not thinking about what the repercussions of saying ‘this’ or ‘that’ would be”.

He explained that he even praised Ryan Reynolds on the show where it all began, but none of those moments were featured in the news. “I did all these compliments and none of these lines came through because that’s what clickbait is all about, it’s a real bummer”TJ vented, blaming the media. “I didn’t think I’d said anything so negative. I felt bad about being misunderstood, but the next day we talked and everything was fine.”continued TJ.

Miller still tore several praises to the protagonist of the hero’s long: “He’s so funny! I have always stated this. He’s so amazing in these movies… he’s a good guy. I just told this story (about Ryan being ‘cocky’ on set) because it was weird and funny for me”he explained again, emphasizing that he did not intend to cause such an uproar. Watch the moment:

