After the conclusion of the expert report, Léia Miranda makes an unexpected decision

Evangelist and gospel singer Léia Miranda, spoke after the final and definitive report of the official expertise on the spicy audios attributed to her.

The result that came out this Wednesday (12), concludes that the voice that appears in the video is not Leia’s, but a voice synthesizer by AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The preacher published the result of the report on her social media and made the decision not to talk about it anymore.

Léia Miranda also did not say whether she will perform the lives she was doing every Thursday, but if she does, this subject will not be mentioned.

“Final and definitive report of the official expertise.

This is the last post I make on this subject. This is where all the speculation about it ends. And we go with faith”she wrote.

The conclusion of the report reads as follows:

“In view of the expert analyzes carried out and without dispensing with any necessary complementary analysis, it is possible to conclude that the material object questioned has technical characteristics that indicate assembly of phrases/dialogue through clippings and/or with the use of a voice synthesizer by LA (artificial intelligence) , that is, even though the phonetic pattern present in the video file shows convergence with the authentic pattern of the expert Ms. Leia Oliveira de Miranda was not the participant in the recorded conversation”.