Agreement between 14 NATO countries wants to create ‘anti-missile shield’

A group of 14 European countries that are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reached an agreement to jointly create a kind of “anti-missile shield” for the defense of Europe, said a source who attended the meeting of ministers of the Defense this Thursday (13).







Defense ministers met this Thursday Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Called the “European Sky Shield”, the proposal was presented by Germany and, according to the source, “other NATO nations are expected to participate, including Italy” in the near future.

“This is an open platform that aims to network national industries and will also bring benefits to all participants,” he added.

The idea is to build a European air and missile defense system through the common purchase of air defense and missile equipment by these nations – which would be integrated into NATO’s existing defense.

“This commitment is even more crucial today as we see missile attacks fired indiscriminately by Russia in Ukraine that kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure. In this context, we warmly welcome Germany’s leadership in launching the European Sky Shield initiative.” , said NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana.

In addition to Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom and Hungary are part of the group that approved the idea. .

