Alan Ruschel charges R$ 5 million from Cruzeiro in Justice; side made only six games for the club | cruise

Alan Ruschel sued Cruzeiro in the Labor Court, through the Rio Grande do Sul Court, in a charge of more than R$ 5.1 million. The side played for the club last year, entering the field just six times. He currently defends Londrina, in Série B.

The player’s charges refer to unpaid amounts, considering salaries, vacations, the Severance Indemnity Fund and fines related to the termination of the employment contract, made in January of this year.

The player filed the lawsuit against Cruzeiro at the end of last month, when there was a distribution to the 3rd Labor Court in Caxias do Sul, a city in Serra Gaúcha where the left-back started his career.

Ruschel was hired by Cruzeiro at the beginning of the 2021 season, after being captain and an important player in Chapecoense’s access and title in Serie B 2020. He started the season as a starter for Felipe Conceição’s team, but quickly lost ground.

Still with the coach, he was loaned to América-MG, in a negotiation involving midfielder Flávio. In December 2021, with the end of the assignment, Coelho chose not to acquire Ruschel’s rights, and Cruzeiro, with the arrival of Ronaldo’s team, terminated the contract with the athlete, which was valid until the end of 2022.

This year, for Londrina, the player starts with Adilson Batista, ex-Cruzeiro, in the Series B dispute. He has 25 games, with one goal and one assist. The team fights for access, but is in a complicated situation in the table.