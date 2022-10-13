“All we need to do is match the…”; Casares and Belmonte hit the hammer over São Paulo coach in 2023 and the matter takes fans by surprise

The Sovereign’s high dome has its convictions and does not intend to give them up even in the current scenario.

The final of the Copa Sudamericana ended up being a knockout for São Paulo. Coach Rogério Ceni left the position available and shows he wants to stay in charge only until the end of the current season. Idol of the Club, the former goalkeeper doesn’t miss the opportunity to poke what he sees wrong behind the scenes at Soberano. The impression he gives is that the relationship between the parties is being eroded is not new.

With Ceni leaving her chair available for someone else to take her place, Tricolor’s top leaders have their convictions and do not intend to give them up even in the current scenario. President Julio Casares and director Carlos Belmonte, among them, have already beaten the gavel on the best commander for the SPFC next year. A change of coaches is out of the question, even with swoops, sparks and uncertainties about investing in reinforcements or chasing titles. All that remains is to combine this with the former athlete.

Eduardo Affonso, from ESPN, spoke with a person connected to the São Paulo backstage, who opened the game: “Rogério knows about the club’s reconstruction process, he knows the numbers and he knows that the board fully supports his work with the reconstruction”, highlighted the source in a publication made by the communicator earlier this week. Fans are taken by surprise, as it looked like Rogério was really going to say goodbye.

“However, the board is convinced that Rogério will remain for next year. Not only because of the signed contract, but also because the work is considered good, but with natural mishaps”, added Affonso, responsible for bringing fresh information directly from the Barra Funda CT. To remain, even with a current bond, the coach expects some internal things to change.

Since October 2021 in this second spell at São Paulo, Rogério Ceni has, according to Sofascore data and statics, 82 matches. In these, there were 37 victories, 24 draws and 21 defeats, which results in a performance of 54.8%. The last hope to save the year is to guarantee a place within the G-8 of the Brasileirão Serie A, having chances to be at least in the pre-Libertadores.