ALTERNATIVE FARO 12 @ Casa Das Virtudes, Faro

THURSDAY, October 6th

As usual, the first weekend of October in the capital of the Algarve is inevitably synonymous with ALTERNATIVE LIGHT, which this year reached its 12th edition. The festival’s history is full of a lot of heavy music, but also of resilience and perseverance, because if it managed to return in 2015 after a few years of interregnum, it would not be the pandemic that would stop this which is already the oldest alternative music festival in the Algarve. . This year, they were once again forced to find a new space, with Casa Das Virtudes being the chosen location. Interestingly, this new room has more similarities to the old ARCM headquarters, where the festival was born. At the announced time, the first band on the poster took to the stage, THE MARAFADOS. It is not common for a person to know the exact place of origin of a group just by its name, but in this case it suits them like a glove since it is a 100% Algarve name. The room slowly began to fill up and the punk rock in Portuguese of the people from Olhão started to arouse the interest of those present. With clear influences from CENSURADOS and TARA PERDIDA, the first “wooosss” of this 2022 edition were shot. Unfortunately, due to a personal tragedy, the GIGGY were not present, but the SHADOWMARE they were not begged and were substitutes worthy. Technical metal and full of solos in a powerful and cohesive performance. The evolution of the musicians was notorious and the first heads to move were witnessed, even if timidly.

You EVIL EYE they then took the stage in steamroller mode, with energy and strength that are hard to match and an ever-opening thrash/crossover. Remember the movie ‘Speed’, with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves? well, one set of these people is similar, we feel that at any moment the stage could explode, like the bus in the movie, if the band slows down the supersonic speed of their venom-filled riffs. The only non-Algarvian band of the night were the STONERUSTwho brought from Sintra that most classic metal in a show competent, who left the gifts at the point to receive the headliners. the farians PULL THE TRIGGER, clearly playing at home, took advantage of that advantage and demonstrated why they are one of the oldest active bands in the Algarve. With the room already well composed, the quartet’s infectious nu-metal infected everyone present in the culmination of an ever-increasing concert marathon. However, the night could not end without the DJ Killer Queen music so that the last few resisters could finish their drink and do a little dance.

FRIDAY, October 7th

The second day brought the return of the two stages, something that is already a hallmark of the festival. Casa Das Virtudes is on the riverside of Faro and the entire room was an old shipyard, so imagine a long and tall warehouse. Right at the entrance, on the left side, is the smaller stage, which the SOURCE debuted in this 12th edition. The task of being the first ones of the night is not always easy, but Linda-A-Velha’s band totally lived up to it. With themes sung in Portuguese, the only doubt is to describe the band as “metallic hardcore” or “hardcore metal”… was the last band that formed shortly before tragically passing away in a car accident in 2018. From the north of the country came the DOINK!, who opened hostilities on the “big stage”, located at the back of the room. After the recent return to action, the band has been growing significantly and their crossover between hardcore punk and hip hop is increasingly on point. As always, the interaction with the audience was excellent from start to finish and the first sing alongs of the night were felt at this moment. Another band that is back in action and with a new album, entitled «Recognize The Threat»they are the DEADLY MIND. The group from the South Bank had to overcome some technical problems, but it caused the temperature in the room to rise. The “small” stage even became somewhat claustrophobic to contain so much energy, even more with two vocalists “on the loose”, but the band did very well.

the ribatejans WAKO, who had already performed in the 7th edition, took the stage armed with their sophisticated metal, as they describe it. Truth be told, it has been noted that the band has been involuntarily “stopped” lately, such was the energy and power released during a competent and accurate set. Playing at home were also the Farenses FEAR, who made the “small” stage gigantic with their contagious and electrifying FSHC. Those present were entitled to a new mesh, «Fear 5»and the participation of former bassist Tatiana Lopes on the theme “It’s us” It’s from realpunch in «Destruction of Man», In the end, they signed an energetic set, which passed in the twinkling of an eye. You DEVIL IN ME were the headliners of the second night and showed why they are one of the best national bands on stage. This crowd is no longer going to new, but still the energy and power used in the live performance is always at its maximum. O setwhich included older themes, had an equal focus on material from the more recent «On The Grind» and showed that the public doesn’t just like the classics, since «Will», «War» or «DLT» were sung at the top of their lungs. At the end of the night, smiles were plastered on the faces of those present, who were running sweat motivated by a night well spent. DJ Dirty King he was chosen to end the night and allow the most exhausted to regain strength for the return home.

SATURDAY, October 8

the last night of ALTERNATIVE LIGHT promised to be more rocker and did not disappoint. From Viseu, arrived the SHUTTER DOWN, which kicked off the event on the previous night’s hangover. The quartet had a complicated task, but never hid and faced the fight with their melodic rock at 00s. His good mood on stage ended up infecting those present who were arriving at the dropper. the duo SON OF CAIN could not be present and, in his place, was another Algarve duo, the BLOODY SAMwith its desert rock, with a cactus on stage and much cowbell. The crossing of the desert served to open even more the thirst of the gifts and the ALBERT FISH were the band that followed, in a long-awaited return to Faro. Inês was very active in pulling the audience and, as always, the guitarist Daniel filled the stage. Unfortunately, the bassist rattus had some technical problems and the only possible explanation was the lack of beer ingested. Clearly that bass needs minimum amounts of barley to function properly. However, it is always a pleasure to see a well composed room singing the chorus of the «Sindelar». “Woooooohhh!!! Fighting all the nazis.”

From punk rock we moved to black metal, with the veterans FILII NIGRANTIUM INFERNALIUM. Let’s see, raw voice and always tearing? Check! Screeching guitars and chainsaw mode? Check! Galloping battery and low breaker? Check! Check! corpse paint? Check! Satan?!? Check! All right over here. Belathauzer and company signed a set devastating necro rock’n’roll. Then, with its contagious metal from da hood full of energy and groove, the DIABOLICAL MENTAL STATE marked one of performances with greater public support, which didn’t budge for a second. To end the festival, the guests of honor were the MOUSEPAD, which this year celebrates four decades of career. It was classics after classics and a lot of beer tsunami in the air, as usual. This lineup is super cohesive and consistent and elevates the band to the level it deserves. In addition to a lot of sweat and beer in the air, the performance even had a WWF moment when an audience member took the stage for a stage dive having landed on his back on one of the tables in the merch next to the side of the stage. Unfortunately, the table didn’t break apart for dramatic effect and the young man quickly got up as if it were nothing. O DJ Villain he was chosen to entertain the last resisters who still managed to move. 12 editions already sing here! We now have a year to recover for the ALTERNATIVE LIGHT 13.

PHOTOS: Coleman Rogers