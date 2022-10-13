Amid the legal battle, email written by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt is exposed – Who

+



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Gettyimages)

Amid the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over the Château Miraval winery, which the couple bought in 2008, an email written by the actress to her ex-husband was exposed. In the message written in January 2021, revealed by the website She Knowsthe artist opens up her feelings to the actor, and shows that the crisis in her marriage began long before the press reported it.

“It’s the place where we brought the twins home and where we got married because of a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it’s impossible to write this. without crying. I will keep my memories of what it was a decade ago,” wrote the actress.

The actress then mentions that the winery is the place that marks “the beginning of the end of our family — and a business that is centered on alcohol”, drawing attention to the actor’s battle with alcoholism: “I was hoping that, somehow it could become something that would bring us together and find light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me to leave and you will probably be happy to receive this email.”

Throughout the e-mail, Angelina alleges that the actor took actions without consulting her, both in the personal matter and in the business held by the two. She added that she was “hampered by decisions made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally transforming it into something that would be healthier for our children.”

“A lot of times you can’t recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the biggest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller. This is so difficult. I wish I could have this discussion and it’s so important… I don’t I’m the type of person who makes decisions like I had to take it lightly. It took a long time for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children,” she concluded.

understand the case

In February of this year, Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, after she sold her share of a winery they bought together in 2008. According to legal documents obtained by the website TMZ, the actor attached the request in the process of The couple’s divorce, which has been under discussion since 2016 and would have cost more than BRL 11.5 million.

According to the filing, the two compare Chateau Miraval in Correns, France together, and Brad claims he has invested “a lot of time and money” in the property over the years and has made the business successful “alone”. .