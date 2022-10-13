Ana de Armas draws attention for her resemblance to Marilyn Monroe in new photos | Vogue

Ana de Armas looks beautiful on the cover of the latest issue of “Hollywood Authentic” and in the report that accompanies the magazine.

1 of 3 Ana de Armas on the cover of the latest issue of Hollywood Authentic — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Ana de Armas on the cover of the latest issue of Hollywood Authentic — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The 34-year-old actress appears as the iconic Hollywood star, Marilyn Monroeand reflected on playing the late star in Netflix’s “Blonde.”

On the cover of Hollywood Authentic, Ana looks stunning in a strapless white dress and matching silk gloves.

In never-before-seen photos taken by photographer Greg Williams, Ana can also be seen in a low-cut Louis Vuitton dress she wore to the Venice Film Festival last month.

In an interview with the publication, she said that when she got the coveted role in the film, she herself questioned her casting. “I wasn’t even sure the role was right for me, to be honest. At first I thought I would be dealing with someone completely different from me,'” she told her about playing the movie star.

Ana revealed that while researching Marilyn, she discovered they had some things ‘in common’ and never questioned again if she was the right person for the role. “It was partly about her being a woman in a very exploitative environment, trying to get people to take her seriously as an actress. I can identify with that,” Ana said.

“In many ways, nothing has changed. The industry still puts us in a specific box and those are the kinds of papers you have to turn in. But those limitations don’t interest me that much. I don’t want to be in a box and I think Marilyn was very smart, she knew how the business worked and tried to break out of her box.”

The film was directed by Andrew Dominik, while Brad Pitt served as a producer on the biographical psychological drama. Ana de Armas co-stars with Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.

2 of 3 Ana de Armas in the latest edition of Hollywood Authentic — Photo: Reproduction/ Hollywood Authentic Ana de Armas in the latest edition of Hollywood Authentic — Photo: Reproduction/ Hollywood Authentic