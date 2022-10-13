Ana de Armas surprises in photos characterized as Marilyn Monroe for the film – Marie Claire Magazine

+



This Thursday (16th), Ana de Armas published new photos from behind the scenes of ‘Blonde’, the film in which he will live Marilyn Monroe. In the images, she appears getting ready for the recordings and also already characterized, in some scenes where she remembers iconic moments of the actress.

Later, Ana also posted a teaser. In the comments, followers were impressed by Ana’s resemblance to Marilyn after the characterization.

“I’m speechless,” said one fan. “Honestly, I’m still in shock,” commented another. Ana de Armas is a Cuban actress and became known after playing Marta Cabrera in ‘Between Knives and Secrets’, Joi in ‘Blade Runner 2049’, Paloma in 007 – No Time to Die, among others.

‘Blonde’, a biographical drama written and directed by Andrew Dominikwill be released later this year on Netflix and is inspired by the life and success story of the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, with fans reacting to the official photos. “Let them know she’s going to deliver a lot,” said one netizen. “Ana is really giant”, said another. “What iconic images, too perfect,” wrote a third.

