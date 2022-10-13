Apple is not as altruistic as it claims to be, says Mark Zuckerberg

Anyone who follows the technology market knows that Mark Zuckerberg and his Meta are very averse to Apple products. This Apple “rancidity” reached its peak last year, with the launch of anti-tracking policies in the iOS system, a change that caused Facebook great losses.

But it seems that, in addition, there is another big market up for grabs between the two corporations: augmented and virtual reality. Although the Cupertino company does not yet officially participate in this niche, Zuckerberg has already started to criticize Apple on Tuesday (11) in an interview with the website. The Vergein which he states that Apple representatives “are not as altruistic as they claim to be”.

Although he considers that the people at Apple may even believe in the things they are doing, “and think they are good for their customers”, the CEO of Meta says that, at heart, it is all about a competition for the metaverse market, in which they (Apple) “want to get in our way”.

Source: Apple/Reproduction.Source: Apple

What are Zuckerberg’s criticisms of Apple?

The main criticism made by Mark Zuckerberg to Apple in the interview with The Verge was the fact that Apple’s ecosystem is closed, something he believes will have to be maintained in a future VR/AR system that can be deployed by Apple. Zuck points out that Meta’s system, which is open to other platforms, is better for consumers and for the very concept of the metaverse.

During the conversation, there was no shortage of provocations, in which Zuck called closed ecosystems “walled gardens” and recalled that, in the history of technology, open systems have always proved to be more beneficial.

Even before the launch of his long-awaited VR/AR headset, Apple CEO Tim Cook has already expressed his views on using such a product. Contrary to what Zuckerberg argues, he says that virtual reality is an immersive experience, not a place for people to continually stay.