Argentines suffer from 100% inflation and turn to dumps to survive – Money Times

Argentines facing a tax of inflation more than 100% this year are struggling to make ends meet, resorting to recycling dumps or lining up to exchange their belongings at exchange clubs.

The country is expected to post its biggest rise in prices this year since a period of hyperinflation around 1990, an extreme case even in a world that largely struggles to control inflation fueled by the Russian invasion of the country. Ukraine.

“My income is not enough anymore,” said Sergio Omar, who spends 12 hours a day sifting through mountains of garbage at a landfill in Lujan, 65 kilometers from the capital. Buenos Aireslooking for cardboard, plastic and metal to sell.

Omar, 41, said food costs had soared in recent months that it had become difficult to feed his family of five.

He said an increasing number of informal workers are going to the dump to find any items they can sell in the struggle for survival.

“Twice as many people are coming here because there is a lot of crisis,” he said, explaining that he can earn between 2,000 and 6,000 pesos ($13 to 40) a day selling recyclables.

A century ago, Argentina was one of the richest countries in the world.

But in recent years it has gone from one economic crisis to another and has struggled to keep inflation under control.

Now prices are rising at the fastest rate since the 1990s, with existing problems caused by printing money and vicious cycles of price increases by companiescompounded by global increases in the cost of fertilizers for agriculture and import gas.

Inflation is expected to rise 6.7% in September alone, analysts polled by Reuters said, ahead of official data due to be released on Friday.

This led the central bank to raise the interest rate fees to 75%, with the possibility of higher.

Poverty levels were above 36% in the first half of 2022 and extreme poverty rose to 8.8%, around 2.6 million people.

Government welfare programs have helped keep it from rising further, but there are still some calls for more social spending despite limited state funds.

In 2001, during one of Argentina’s worst economic crises, Sandra Contreras created the Lujan Barter Club.

The entity is taking off again as Argentines, unable to keep up with prices, seek to exchange items such as old clothes for a bag of flour or pasta.

“People arrive very desperate, their salaries are not enough, things are getting worse every day,” Contreras said, adding that people start lining up two hours before the exchange club opens each morning.

