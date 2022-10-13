Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt in Norway and lead group in Champions League

Arsenal struggled, but beat Bodo/Glimt 1-0 on Thursday afternoon (13), at Aspymira Stadium, in Bodo, Norway. The match was for the fourth round of group A of the Europa League.

With this result, the British team, which has one game less, leads the way with 7 points won. In turn, the Norwegians are with five points, in second place momentarily.

Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal’s Agenda

Now, the fifth round of the Europa League is just two weeks away. Therefore, Arsenal enter the field on October 27, away from home, when they visit PSV Eindhoven, in the Netherlands, at 1:45 pm.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt play on the same day and time, but against Zurich. The game takes place at the Letzigrund stadium in Switzerland.

how was the match

On the field, the match started busy and Arsenal almost opened the scoring in the first minute with Saka. That’s because he received in the area and played over the goalkeeper, but the ball went too close to the goal.

In fact, in the following minutes, what we saw most was precisely the Gunners going after the owners of the house. In turn, Bodo/Glimt closed well in defense, trying to exploit counterattacks.

Then, at 23min, after a shot with a beak, Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal: 1 to 0 and the ball still deflected into the opposing defender before entering.

After that, the hosts grew and Arsenal no longer had the same ease. Still, it took the partial score from 1 to 0 at halftime.

Torsdag kveld i Bodø 😍 pic.twitter.com/O4EdsyLjMm — FK Bodø/Glimt (@Glimt) October 13, 2022

Second time

In the final stage, Bodo/Glimt came back even more excited and went for Arsenal. In the first few minutes, he created some good chances and gave the British team a lot of work.

However, over time, Arsenal managed to control the actions and no longer let the hosts arrive. Only in the final minutes did the Norwegian team go up, on the basis of pressure. However, the Gunners held on to the result.

