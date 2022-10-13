Atlético MG can have help from Hulk to close with Flamengo star in 2023

Defender David Luiz, from Flamengo, of the Brazilian national team and with a great experience in European football, may be exchanging the carioca club for Atlético MG in 2023. The defender is at the end of his contract with the carioca club and, until this moment, , no conversations have been initiated for a contract renewal.

David Luiz is 35 years old and arrived at Flamengo last season, with the expectation of being the great boss of the defense of the club from Rio. He agreed to return to Brazil after living all his heyday in European football and, with Flamengo, signed a one-year contract.

In the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals, there are currently no talks between the parties for a renewal agreement. The current contract runs until December of this year, and the talks are at a standstill, although the idea, according to sources, of the defender, is for renewal. Anyway, the Atlético MG is keeping an eye on every situation, and has already turned on his warning signal.

Atlético MG wants David Luiz, from Flamengo

According to information from the portal ‘Football Interior’, Galo can close with David Luiz for the year 2023 and, for that to happen, the Minas Gerais club would bet on the defender’s great friendship with the striker. Hulkgreat name of Cuca’s team.

At this point, it is worth mentioning that David Luiz is more than focused on the two finals with the Rio de Janeiro club and does not think of absolutely any option. However, at the end of the season, new rumors will gain strength, and David Luiz will be able to paint at Galo, along with Hulk, a former Brazilian teammate.

To have David, the Rooster would only need to pay his salary, something around R$ 1.5 million per month.