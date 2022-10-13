Atlético-MG is punished by FIFA, takes ‘transfer ban’, but says it has debt agreement with River Plate

In contact with the ESPNAtlético-MG stated that it already has an agreement with the Argentines for the payment of the debt

Due to a debt with the River Plate for the purchase of Nacho FernándezO Atlético-MG received the ‘transfer ban’ from FIFA. The information is from Jorge Nicola.

On account of the value of 2.5 million dollars (about R$ 13 million) still pending payment, the rooster is unable to register new players.

In contact with the ESPNAtlético-MG confirmed the entity’s punishment, but stated that it already has an agreement with the Argentine club for the payment of the amount it still owes.

To overturn the ‘transfer ban’, just alvinegro pay the last installment. With the transfer window closed, the club could no longer register players for now. Thus, you have until January, at the opening of the window, to resolve the issue.

The Minas Gerais club, through a note, announced a few months ago that, due to cash flow problems, it had not paid the installments. O rooster claimed that he still owed $1.6 million.

Nacho Fernández arrived at Atlético-MG in February 2021. The player cost, in all, US$ 6 million (R$ 32 million at the time).