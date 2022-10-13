Atltico: Rodrigo Caetano comments on transfer ban, SAF and coach for 2023

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico

Rodrigo Caetano said that Atltico wants to count on Cuca in 2023 Atltico’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano stated that he is working on the possibility of selling the club’s SAF shares at the turn of this year. According to the manager, Galo already has two types of profiles for signings: athletes at the end of their contract and players in need of financial support for the purchase of federative rights.

Caetano commented on the matter. “It is a fact that we have this impediment at FIFA, but it is a one-off issue, it seems to me that almost 34 million euros have been paid in shares at FIFA and also in acquisitions of athletes since 2020. This case was a one-off case of flow disengagement. But already we have an agreement with River to make the payment as soon as we have the resources”, said the director, in an interview radio Itatiaia.

“Today, the impact is not huge, it always has an impact on the image, there’s no point in gilding the pill, but as the window is closed, the punishment doesn’t cause us much damage. But we have to solve it, it has to be an exception (the Nacho case), it cannot be the rule. The club is working to resolve this”, he added.

About SAF, Caetano highlighted: “We are working with two scenarios: one is the continuity of what we are doing due to the lack of investment capacity. contract. Now, if the model really changes, if we have the capacity to invest, we can go to the market in another way, acquiring federative bonds, changing the athletes’ profile to invest and then resell. But nothing that takes us by surprise, We’re going two ways.”

cuca

Rodrigo Caetano once again reaffirmed that Cuca is the preferred coach for 2023. “We do not have an agreement for the next season, but it is my wish and the intention of all of the collegiate body to continue Cuca’s work. conversations will start soon. It will depend on his desire to continue the work, but I don’t see another professional so capable and knowledgeable about Galo’s things to continue leading this project. And I also don’t see another club that fits with the ideas and the methodology he applies. If we don’t have work interruptions, I consider it a competitive advantage”.