“Avatar 4” is on the way!

James Cameron’s “Avatar” was to date the highest grossing film of all time, having been released in 2009. According to Variety it’s so far along that this is proof that they’ve passed a milestone. considerable.

Producer John Landau addressed the crowd, shortly after showing an approximately 15-minute clip of “Avatar 2: The Way of Water”, at this point he ended up revealing that they had already produced a third of “Avatar 4”.

Landau explained that the logistical factor was very decisive in advancing the film’s production.

According to him, the team had already produced much of the movie “Avatar 4” and that, moreover, they were making giant leaps in terms of production. All with the intention that fans would not be forced, again, to wait thirteen years to find out what happens to the cast of the Avatar world, later.

The first film was intended to be a massive franchise that would star Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

However, fans were forced to wait almost a decade and a half for the second part to finally be released in December of this year.

Despite this, the next films in the series are scheduled for very soon.

Having been scheduled for 2024 and 2026 and already in intense production, with the intention of obviously not causing fans to have to wait again for a very long period of time.

We already know that the story between Jake and Neytiri will continue in “Avatar 2, 3 and 4”.

With the “Avatar 4” movie currently already well advanced in production, with a third completed and the rest already projected, everything seems to indicate that fans will be able to see the next three respective installments of the film in time.

Now, its creator James Cameron, has within his reach the possibility of putting “Avatar” back on top. And three chances to break his previous record again. “Avatar 1” broke all records, but now a brief future in which he is overtaken by his own new stages is possible.