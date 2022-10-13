Barcelona seek draw with Inter Milan at Camp Nou and avoid elimination from Champions







This Wednesday, barcelona and Inter Milan faced each other in the fourth round of the group stage of Champions League. At the Camp Nou, the game ended in a 3-3 draw. Lewandowski scored in stoppage time in the second half to secure the tie. The Pole himself and Dembelé scored the other hosts, while Barella, Lautaro and Gosens scored for the visitors.

With the result, the Catalans remain in third position of group C, with four points. The vice-leader is precisely the Italian team, with seven. If Barça lost, they would be eliminated.

In the next round, Barcelona will host Bayern Munich, on October 26, at 4 pm (GMT). Inter Milan, in turn, play at home with Viktoria Plzen, on the same day, at 13:45 (Brasília time).

The match between Barcelona and Inter Milan

Xavi sent Barça to the field with: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto (Kessié), Piqué, Eric García and Marcos Alonso (Álex Balde); Busquets (Frenkie de Jong), Gavi (Ferrán Torres) and Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski and Raphinha (Ansu Fati).

Simone Inzaghi joined Inter with: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni; Dumfries, Calhanoglu (Bellanova), Barella, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco (Darmian); Lautaro Martínez and Dzeko (Gosens).

Barcelona had the first opportunity after just nine minutes. After a corner, Lewandowski headed in, but Mkhitaryan took it almost over the line.

At 16, Inter was very close to opening the scoring. After a free kick in the area, Dzeko finished on the crossbar and the ball almost didn’t drop into the goal.

At 27, the Italians had another big chance. After the counterattack, Dumfries appeared free on the right, but ended up kicking over Ter Stegen.

In the 39th minute, Barcelona opened the scoring. Raphinha looked for a ball close to the corner mark, triggered Sergio Roberto in the area and the Spaniard crossed for Dembele to push into the net.

In the second half, at four minutes, Inter Milan reached the tie. Bastoni launched into the area, Piqué let the ball pass and Barella took the opportunity to swing Ter Stegen’s nets.

At 17, came the turn of the Italians. Busquets missed a pass in midfield, Calhanoglu launched Lautaro Martínez, who dribbled Eric García and sent it into the net.

At 36, Barcelona got the second goal. After hitting and hitting in the area, Lewandowski and had a deflection in the defense to swell Onana’s nets.

In the final minutes, Gosens got to make the third for Inter Milan, try that would eliminate Barcelona. However, the Catalans drew again with Lewandowski

