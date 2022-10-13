Beating China and Containing Russia: Biden Presents His International Strategic Priorities | World

Beating China in the long term and containing Russia immediately, to remain the greatest power in the world: the White House reaffirmed this Wednesday (12) the strategic priorities of President Joe Biden.
“The post-Cold War era is over and competition has begun among the major powers to determine what will succeed it,” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a speech at Georgetown University as he presented the “Security Strategy National” of the United States.
Sullivan spoke of a “decisive decade” in laying out these priorities, which every new American government must make public. The 48-page document covers a multitude of topics and all corners of the planet.
Biden unveiled his strategic priorities — Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
For the advisor, the difficulty lies in reconciling a logic of “competition” and a search for “cooperation” in the face of the threats that weigh on all humanity, regardless of borders: climate change, which, according to him, is “the greatest threat common”, but also hunger, disease, terrorism and inflation.
“Our priority is to maintain our competitive advantage over China, while we contain a Russia that is still deeply dangerous”, details the document, signed by the American president.
Vladimir Putin’s Russia “poses an immediate threat, recklessly violating the basic laws of the current international order.” China, “on the contrary, is the only competitor with the intention of changing the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance in this objective”, says the text.
Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, photo taken on January 18, 2022. Russia gathers more than 100,000 soldiers, with tanks and other heavy weapons, near the border with the neighboring country, in what Western countries fear could be a prelude to a new invasion. — Photo: AP
But China is also Washington’s biggest trading partner, Sullivan recalled. The United States intends to “modernize the current system of international trade,” in the wake of a Biden who displays uninhibited economic patriotism. “In short, we cannot go back to the traditional free trade agreements of the past. We need to adapt,” warned Biden’s adviser.
“We will not try to divide the world into rigid blocks. We are not looking for competition to turn into confrontation or a new Cold War,” Sullivan said in a conversation with journalists.
“I do not believe that the war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed the focus of Joe Biden’s foreign policy, which dates from well before his presidency,” said the national security adviser.
This approach applies not only to the outside but also to the inside of the US borders. “We have not always lived up to our ideals, and in recent years our democracy has been challenged from within,” the White House said in a statement.
Protester with props and painted face screams inside the Capitol building after Donald Trump supporters invade Washington (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP)
“As Americans, we must all agree that the will of the people, expressed in elections, must be respected and protected,” said the US Executive. The alert is made less than a month before the midterm elections in the country.
According to a survey by the “Washington Post”, most Republican candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives or local offices openly question or contest the election of Biden, like former President Donald Trump.